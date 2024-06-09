Home / India News / Be humble, never compromise on transparency: Modi to ministers-designate

Be humble, never compromise on transparency: Modi to ministers-designate

The prime minister-designate also asked them to give respect and dignity to all MPs, irrespective of their parties, as all of them were elected by the people, the sources said

PM-designate Narendra Modi
PM-designate Narendra Modi
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2024 | 6:59 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Be humble as common people love those who are humble and never compromise on probity and transparency, Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi told all those who are taking oath on Sunday as ministers in his third government.

Modi, who met the ministers-designate, said people have huge expectations and everyone will have to deliver, sources said.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

He will on Sunday take oath for a third consecutive term as prime minister, along with members of his council.

"Whatever work will be assigned to you, do that sincerely and be humble as people love those who are humble," Modi conveyed to the group, which included senior ministers in the outgoing government and newcomers.

The prime minister-designate also asked them to give respect and dignity to all MPs, irrespective of their parties, as all of them were elected by the people, the sources said.

He said the ministers-designate should always be courteous and also respect the government employees and officers.

"Work as a team and with team spirit ... You can't compromise on probity and transparency. Be mindful of that," he said at the meeting over tea, a custom he has followed before the Cabinet formation exercise since 2014.

Senior BJP leaders such as Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Piyush Goyal, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Nirmala Sitharaman and Mansukh Mandaviya were present at the meeting held at the prime minister's residence.

Among the new faces likely to be inducted into the Council of Ministers, Manohar Lal Khattar, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Bandi Sanjay Kumar and Ravneet Singh Bittu were present.

Also Read

Modi swearing-in ceremony LIVE updates: Narendra Modi to take oath as PM for third-straight term

Who are the special invitees for Modi's swearing-in ceremony on June 9?

Kharge to attend Modi's swearing-in ceremony; several Oppn leaders to skip

Haryana CM Khattar's ancestral house in Banyani to be turned into e-library

Modi's swearing-in on June 8: Which global leaders are attending?

Kharge to attend Modi's swearing-in ceremony; several Oppn leaders to skip

Transgender community, sanitation workers to attend Modi's oath ceremony

Modi does not have mandate like Nehru did: TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay

Swearing-in of first BJP govt in Odisha on June 12, say party leaders

Security forces to take steps to ensure stability along LoC: Army official

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Narendra ModiNDA

First Published: Jun 09 2024 | 6:57 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story