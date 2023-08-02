Home / India News / Nominate two Manipuri women to Rajya Sabha: Opposition bloc to President

Nominate two Manipuri women to Rajya Sabha: Opposition bloc to President

Trinamool Congress leader Sushmita Dev made the suggestion when a delegation of the opposition bloc met the President and urged her to ask Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address Parliament

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Photo: ANI | Twitter

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 02 2023 | 2:54 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Opposition bloc INDIA on Wednesday suggested that President Droupadi Murmu nominate two Manipuri women from different communities to the Rajya Sabha to help rectify the "grievous harm" inflicted on women of the state.

Trinamool Congress leader Sushmita Dev made the suggestion when a delegation of the opposition bloc met the President and urged her to ask Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address Parliament on the situation in strife-torn Manipur.

Dev said nominating two women from different communities from Manipur to the Rajya Sabha would serve as a small measure to rectify the grievous harm and violation inflicted upon the women of the state.

"This is the minimum expectation at this time of national tragedy," she said.

Among the opposition members present at the meeting with the President at Rashtrapati Bhawan were Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah, JD(U) leader Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan), Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders Arvind Sawant and Sanjay Raut, Trinamool leaders Sudip Bandyopadhyay and Derek O'Brien.

Also Read

Was Centre sleeping till now: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury during Manipur visit

Kasba just a glimpse, united MVA can win over 200 assembly: Sanjay Raut

Opposition firm on demand for probe against Adani companies: Sanjay Raut

BJP to plummet by 100 seats in 2024 Lok Sabha polls: Sanjay Raut

All have to try for peaceful solution to Manipur conflict: Adhir Chowdhury

Parliament monsoon session: Opposition walkout, Bills passed, and more

6 killed in communal clashes in Haryana, 116 arrested: What we know so far

INDIA leaders brief Prez about Manipur situation, seek her intervention

Delhi govt imposes 5 yr jail, fine for production, sale of Chinese manjha

Elon Musk's X challenges India court ruling on content blocking orders

Topics :ManipurOpposition

First Published: Aug 02 2023 | 2:54 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Foxconn to invest $600 mn in Karnataka for components, chipmaking machinery

Tata Power Renewable Energy signs pacts with MSEDCL for two solar projects

India News

GST Council Meet 2023 to be held for 51st time today, here's what to expect

IMD Weather Forecast Today (Aug 2): When and where to expect heavy rainfall

Technology

Google's YouTube Shorts platform launches new features for creators

OnePlus launches Nord CE 3 smartphone; sale starts from Aug 4: Details here

Economy News

Tax filing for AY24 touches all-time high, surpasses 67.7 million

GST Council meeting: Delhi FM Atishi to raise issue of tax on online gaming

Next Story