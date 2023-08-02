Home / India News / Lok Sabha adjourned for the day amid Opposition protest on Manipur issue

Lok Sabha adjourned for the day amid Opposition protest on Manipur issue

BJP member Kirit Solanki, who was in the Chair, appealed to the opposition members to maintain decorum as he asked ministers to lay parliamentary papers on the table of the House

Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 02 2023 | 3:47 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day on Wednesday as opposition members continued with their protests on the Manipur issue even as Speaker Om Birla, upset at the repeated disruptions in the House, skipped the proceedings.

As the House assembled for the post-lunch session, the opposition members trooped into the well of the House and raised slogans demanding a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the situation in Manipur, which has been roiled by months-long ethnic violence.

BJP member Kirit Solanki, who was in the Chair, appealed to the opposition members to maintain decorum as he asked ministers to lay parliamentary papers on the table of the House.

With the opposition leaders refusing to budge, the Chair adjourned the proceedings for the day.

Lok Sabha was scheduled to take up the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 for consideration and passage on Wednesday.

Birla skipped the proceedings of the day as he is upset over the repeated disruptions in the House, according to Parliament officials.

Also Read

LS Speaker Om Birla calls for meaningful discussions during monsoon session

Parliament can transform challenges into opportunities: Lok Sabha Speaker

As Manipur reels from violence, home minister Shah to visit the state today

New parliament building: PM releases commemorative postal stamps and coins

New Parliament building LIVE updates: Phase II of inaugural event begins

Nuh clashes: SC asks govts to ensure no violence in VHP's protest marches

Women's empowerment fuels growth, need to create level-playing field: PM

Nominate two Manipuri women to Rajya Sabha: Opposition bloc to President

Parliament monsoon session: Opposition walkout, Bills passed, and more

6 killed in communal clashes in Haryana, 116 arrested: What we know so far

Topics :Monsoon session of ParliamentLok SabhaManipurOppositionProtest

First Published: Aug 02 2023 | 3:47 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Foxconn to invest $600 mn in Karnataka for components, chipmaking machinery

Tata Power Renewable Energy signs pacts with MSEDCL for two solar projects

India News

GST Council Meet 2023 to be held for 51st time today, here's what to expect

IMD Weather Forecast Today (Aug 2): When and where to expect heavy rainfall

Technology

Google's YouTube Shorts platform launches new features for creators

OnePlus launches Nord CE 3 smartphone; sale starts from Aug 4: Details here

Economy News

Tax filing for AY24 touches all-time high, surpasses 67.7 million

GST Council meeting: Delhi FM Atishi to raise issue of tax on online gaming

Next Story