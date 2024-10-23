Bengal govt forms task force to ensure safety of doctors, health workers

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata, Bengal CM
Task force was set up after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had promised junior doctors of such a measure during a meeting | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2024 | 6:57 AM IST
The West Bengal government on Tuesday constituted a state-level task force to ensure safety and security of healthcare professionals in the state and improve the quality of services, a notification said.

The task force was set up after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had promised junior doctors of such a measure during a meeting, he said.

Chief Secretary Manoj Pant will be the chairperson of the task force, while Home Secretary Nandini Chakraborty, Director General of Police (DGP) Rajeev Kumar, Health Secretary NS Nigam and Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Verma will be part of it.

"In pursuance of the Government of West Bengal's commitment to enhancing the quality of healthcare services across the state, and in the view of the safety, security, and grievances of healthcare professionals, the state government hereby constitutes a state-level task force," an order signed by Pant stated.

It mentioned that there would be two representatives from senior and junior resident doctors, one female nominee from students, and one from the state-level grievance redressal committee.

"The state-level task force shall strengthen healthcare infrastructure, including the ongoing work related to 'on-duty rooms, washrooms, drinking water facilities, and CCTV surveillance systems," the order said.

It would also monitor the deployment of police and security personnel, including mobile police surveillance teams at state-run hospitals.

The task force will also oversee the implementation of a centralised helpline and panic button system, a centralised referral and a real-time bed availability information systems.

The panel would also oversee the functioning of various committees, related to security audits, internal complaints and others.

"It will also collaborate and coordinate with all stakeholders for providing high-quality healthcare to the citizens of West Bengal as possible," it said.

The members of the task force should meet at least once a month as far as possible, the order mentioned.


First Published: Oct 23 2024 | 6:57 AM IST

