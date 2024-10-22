Delhi to provide Rs 5,000 monthly assistance to specially-abled persons

Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Tuesday said that the Delhi government has decided to provide monthly financial assistance of Rs 5,000 to disabled persons with highly specialised needs. Addressing the press conference, Bharadwaj said that the specially-abled person with over 60 per cent disability will be eligible for financial assistance. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "Yesterday, it was decided in the Cabinet meeting that the Delhi government will provide financial assistance of Rs 5,000 per month to the people with high specialised needs. We will soon start the registration process for those who have more than 60 per cent disability on their health certificate approved by their doctors," Bharadwaj said, addressing the press conference in the national capital.

Bharadwaj said that he did not believe the proposal of the scheme need to sent to the lieutenant governor for his approval because it was public money which was to be spent on the welfare of the specially-abled persons with high needs.

"I don't think there is a need to send this proposal to LG. But if the officials say that it needs to be sent to LG, then we will send it, anyway the money has to be given to the elected government," Bharadwaj said.

He further said that "as per the 2011 census, there were 2.34 lakh specially-abled persons in Delhi out of which around 9,500-10,000 were those with high needs."

Reacting to the tweet posted by Delhi LG of polluted Yamuna and asked to share the pictures picture of Goa.

"You should have posted a few photos of Goa where you visited. What is there to hide in this?" he added.

Earlier today, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena shared pictures of toxic froth in Yamuna and asked the authorities to focus on providing relief to the city's residents.

"These pictures of Yamuna ji are from this morning. Who is responsible? Truth has a very bad habit, it cannot be suppressed. Instead of making accusations, allegations and excuses on media/social media, it would be better to provide relief to the people of Delhi and especially Chhath worshippers and fasting people from this worsening situation. I expect concrete steps for redressal," Delhi LG posted on X.

AAP convenor and former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal ahead of Assembly polls in 2020, had promised to rid the Yamuna of heavy pollution by 2025.

Assembly polls in Delhi are expected to be held in early 2025. Congress could not win a single seat in the Delhi assembly polls held in 2020. While AAP won 62 out of the 70 seats, BJP secured eighth seats in the last assembly polls.