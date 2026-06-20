Bengal has broken its shackles, says PM Modi in first visit since polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said West Bengal was entering a new phase, claiming the state had broken free from its "shackles" following the Bharatiya Janata Party's victory in the recent Assembly elections, its first ever in the state.

Addressing the Paschimbanga Divas celebrations in Tarakeswar, Modi said the atmosphere in the state reflected a sense of change and renewed optimism.

"I want to congratulate and extend my best wishes to the people on the occasion of Paschimbanga Divas. A new fragrance is wafting from every particle here; it feels as if Bengal has now broken free from its shackles. As if the restoration of Bengal's pride has begun. Today's event is a witness, and the launch of these projects is a testament that our Bengal has set to work building its new future," he said.