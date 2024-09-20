Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Bengal junior docs to hold march to CBI office in Salt Lake today

Bengal junior docs to hold march to CBI office in Salt Lake today

The medics also announced setting up of Abhaya medical camps, in memory of the brutally murdered RG Kar post-graduate trainee doctor, in flood-affected regions of the state from Friday

Doctor Protest, Protest
The protesting doctors said they would not work in the Outpatient Department (OPD) but would partially work in emergency and essential services (Photo: Reuters)
Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 20 2024 | 12:28 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The agitating junior doctors in West Bengal, who have announced withdrawal of their sit-in before Swasthya Bhavan, will hold a march to the CBI office in Salt Lake on Friday, seeking justice for the alleged rape and murder of a medic in the state-run RG Kar hospital last month.

Ending the logjam persisting for the last 41 days, the junior doctors had on Thursday announced partial resumption of duties entailing the attending essential services in state-run hospitals from Saturday.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

To mark the withdrawal of their 10-day dharna near the state health department's headquarters, they will organise the procession from their protest site to the CGO Complex, a distance of around 4 km, demanding a quick wrap-up of investigations.

The medics also announced setting up of Abhaya medical camps, in memory of the brutally murdered RG Kar post-graduate trainee doctor, in flood-affected regions of the state from Friday.

"Given the flood situation in West Bengal and the state government agreeing to certain demands of ours, we will be rejoining emergency and essential services partially from Saturday," an agitating doctor said on Thursday after their general body meeting.

The protesting doctors said they would not work in the Outpatient Department (OPD) but would partially work in emergency and essential services.

More From This Section

LIVE: CBI cannot cast aspersions on entire judiciary, says SC on post poll violence in Bengal

India palm oil output to triple in 6 years as farmers plant more: Agrovet

Mathura goods train derailment: Rail traffic on one line restored

Amit Shah's ultimatum to naxals: 'Surrender or face all-out operation soon'

SC receives plea against Delhi's old vehicle scrapping policy. Key details

"We will wait for a week for the West Bengal government to implement all its promises and if unfulfilled, we will resume 'cease work'," the doctors said.

The announcements came shortly after Chief Secretary Manoj Pant, following up on issues discussed in Wednesday's meeting between the agitating junior doctors and the state task force, issued a list of directives on the safety, security and conducive environment for healthcare professionals, saying those orders need to be implemented immediately.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had earlier transferred Kolkata Police chief Vineet Goyal and appointed Manoj Kumar Verma in his place, while also removing the directors of medical education and health services.

Meanwhile, the West Bengal Medical Council cancelled the registration of RG Kar Medical College's former principal Sandip Ghosh.

Ghosh, an orthopaedic surgeon currently in CBI custody, has been removed from the list of registered medical practitioners maintained by the WBMC.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

RG Kar incident: Calcutta medical college superintendent questioned by CBI

Police delayed seizing belongings of RG Kar accused by two days: CBI

File status rpt on probe into irregularities at RG Kar Hospital: SC to CBI

CBI interrogates ex-RG Kar principal Ghosh, police officer Mondal together

Mamata invites junior doctors for negotiation meeting 'fifth & final' time

Topics :CBIWest Bengaldoctors protests

First Published: Sep 20 2024 | 12:28 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story