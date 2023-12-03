Home / India News / Bengal not adhering to MoU signed on NHM implementation: Health ministry

Bengal not adhering to MoU signed on NHM implementation: Health ministry

Move comes after Mamata writes to PM for release of funds

Sanket Koul New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2023 | 3:59 PM IST
The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has claimed that the government of West Bengal has not adhered to provisions of the memorandum of understanding (MOU) signed with the Union Government for implementation of the National Health Mission (NHM).

This comes after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week, seeking his intervention to restore the state’s share of funds under NHM.

In a press release issued on Sunday, the health ministry said that the West Bengal government had not complied with the Ayushman Bharat-Health and Wellness Centre (AB-HWC) Branding Guidelines despite several meetings and reminders, resulting in withholding of funds.

“Branding Guidelines for AB-HWCs were issued in May 2018. However, in the state of West Bengal, the colours of the buildings of HWCs and language of the title are blue and white. The title of AB-HWC is written in the regional language as ‘Susasthya Kendra’ along with ‘Health & Wellness Centre’ in English,” the health ministry added.

As per the provisions of the MOU signed between the Government of India and West Bengal for implementation of NHM, the state shall ensure that the implementation of the programme/activities envisaged under the mission is as per the Framework of Implementation of NHM and other guidelines provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare from time to time.

The health ministry also claimed that the state government has not participated in any government consultations and programmes, despite several communications being sent to them on this issue.

“The state has also not participated in the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, which is a Government of India programme. It has partly participated in a few activities of the Ayushman Bhav campaign, which was launched by the Honourable President of India and it has not held health camps as envisioned under the campaign,” the press release said.

West Bengal was also the only state to not send any representative to the last two meetings of the Central Council of Health and Family Welfare (CCHFW).


First Published: Dec 03 2023 | 3:59 PM IST

