

Rajasthan state Assembly elections were conducted in a single phase on November 25. The counting of votes for Rajasthan and three other poll-bound states - Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Telangana - began at 8 am on Sunday. Rajasthan's political landscape has been dominated by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Indian National Congress (Congress). The two parties have alternated governments since 1993, with Congress winning the last state Assembly elections in 2018 with Ashok Gehlot taking on the position of chief minister for the third time.

Polls saw a voter turnout of 74.16 per cent of 52.6 million registered voters. More than 300,000 voters exercised their right to vote via postal ballots, and over 12,000 elderly and disabled voters cast their ballots from home.



Rajasthan Assembly elections results 2023: Who is leading at 2:30 pm?



According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), trends showed the BJP maintaining a lead on 113 seats in Rajasthan. Congress maintained a lead on 71 seats, while independent candidates were ahead on 7-9 seats. The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLTP) maintain lead on two seats each, while the Bharat Adivasi Party (BHRTADVSIP) leads on three seats.

As of 2:30 pm, BJP held 42.06 per cent of the vote share, followed by Congress at 39.22 per cent.

Rajasthan Assembly elections results 2023: Politicians to watch out for

Trends in Rajasthan, as of 2:30 pm, place Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot leading from Sardarpura constituency with a vote margin of 25,105. The incumbent chief minister has held this seat since 1998.

BJP leader and former CM Vasundhara Raje is also leading in the Jhalrapatan constituency with a 53,193 vote margin. Congress leader Sachin Pilot has gained a comfortable lead in Tonk with a 19,438 vote margin against BJP candidate Ajit Singh Mehta.

After a slow start, MP Rajyavardhan Rathore leads with a 48,632 vote margin against Congress' Abhishek Choudhary. Trends show MP Kirodi Lal Meena contesting from Sawai Madhopur and Diya Kumari contesting from Vidhyadhar Nagar, continuing their leads in their respective constituencies. MP Baba Balaknath is leading again from Tijara with a vote margin of 9,074 against Congress candidate Imran Khan.

Of the 200 Assembly seats in Rajasthan, 59 seats are reserved constituencies, of which 34 are for Scheduled Caste (SC) candidates and 25 are for Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates. Only 199 out of the 200 seats went to polls as the Karanpur seat in Sriganganagar was put on hold following the death of incumbent MLA Gurmeet Singh Koonar.

