Karnataka Minister apologises after huge row over Bengaluru groping case

After a controversial comment on the Bengaluru groping incident, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara has apologised and clarified his stance, mentioning that his statement had been misunderstood.

A widely circulated video on social media has triggered concerns over women’s safety in metro cities after CCTV footage showed an unidentified man sexually harassing a woman on a street in Bengaluru. The incident, which quickly went viral, has sparked outrage online and renewed debate about public safety and the need for stronger preventive measures in urban areas.

Responding to the incident, G Parameshwara had remarked, “In such a big city, such incidents will happen. We will take necessary action according to the law. I have spoken to the commissioner this morning too.”

However, his comments sparked widespread public outrage, with criticism coming from various quarters, including the Opposition BJP.

In response, G Parameshwara clarified his position and issued an apology. Speaking to reporters, he said, “I want to clarify that the statement I made yesterday wasn’t understood properly. I am someone who has always had deep concern for the safety of women. I have ensured that Nirbhaya funds are utilised well for women’s safety. I don’t want my statement to be twisted. If any woman has been hurt by this, I express my regret and apologise.”

What is the case?

On Sunday, a video emerged on social media showing a man harassing a woman in BTM Layout. In the video, the man follows two women down a narrow lane, touches one of them inappropriately, and then runs away. The women, clearly shocked and frightened, quickly walk away.

The police have registered a case under laws related to assault, sexual harassment, and stalking. However, they are still trying to identify and locate the woman, as she has not yet come forward to file a complaint.