Draft EV Policy 2.0 seeks ban on petrol, diesel & CNG 2Ws from Aug 2026

Love your two-wheeler? Delhi may soon say goodbye to petrol, diesel, and CNG bikes if the draft EV Policy 2.0 gets the green light. The policy proposes a complete ban on fossil-fuel-powered two-wheelers from August 15, 2026.

As part of a larger strategy to curb Delhi’s air pollution, the draft EV Policy 2.0 also aims to phase out CNG-driven auto-rickshaws and fossil fuel-powered vehicles used by civic bodies for solid waste collection.

The new policy is expected to be announced soon following approval of the Delhi cabinet, according to a report by news agency PTI.

According to the draft EV Policy 2.0 recommendations, no new CNG auto-rickshaw registrations will be allowed in Delhi starting August 15, 2025. From that date, permits for CNG autos will also not be renewed. Instead, only electric auto permits will be issued. CNG autos that are over 10 years old will have to be either replaced or retrofitted to run on batteries.

Ban on fossil fuel two-wheelers

The draft policy also proposes a complete ban on petrol and CNG two-wheelers from August 15, 2026. It also proposes no registration of fossil fuel-powered three-wheeler goods carriers from August 15, 2025.

Govt-run vehicles are in focus

ALSO READ | Heatwaves drove 1/3rd of rise in India's power demand in 2024: Report Government-run vehicles that deal with solid waste collection and city buses are also under focus. The upcoming policy recommends phasing out fossil fuel-driven vehicles used by Municipal Corporation of Delhi, New Delhi Municipal Council, and Delhi Jal Board, with a target of 100 per cent electric garbage vehicles by December 31, 2027.

Public transport is set for a transformation too. Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System (DIMTS) will only procure electric buses for city use and BS VI-compliant buses for inter-state operations.

Recommendations for car owners

For private car owners, the draft recommends that if a person already owns two vehicles, any further purchase must be an electric car. This rule will apply once the new EV policy is officially notified.

According to the PTI, officials said that while the draft policy is mostly final, recommendations related to two-wheelers might be revised before cabinet approval. The current EV policy, which expired on March 31, has been extended for 15 days, possibly for the last time.

Delhi’s air pollution crisis

The national capital has been witnessing a serious air pollution crisis for many years which become worse during winters with the Air Quality Index (AQI) at hazardous levels.

Reports suggest that the actual causes of pollution are vehicle emissions, dust from construction, smoke from factories, and stubble burning by farmers in nearby states like Punjab and Haryana.

Furthermore, firecrackers during festivals and burning of waste make the situation more challenging. All these sources release harmful particles into the air, which can cause breathing problems, asthma, and heart diseases, especially in children and the elderly.

Responding to this air pollution crisis, the aim of the new policy is to aggressively reduce air pollution in Delhi by replacing a large number of fossil fuel vehicles with electric ones, officials added.

[With inputs from PTI]