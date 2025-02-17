Bengaluru metro row explained: Fare hike, protests, and govt blame game

Bengaluru police registered a first information report (FIR) against 16 individuals who participated in a protest against the recent fare hike by the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) and the state government. The protest, organised by members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), took place in front of Kempegowda Metro Station on Friday afternoon, following up to 100 per cent fare hikes of Namma Metro.

Here’s what is known about the fare hike, protests, and resolution.

Bengaluru metro hikes fare, removes discounts

On February 9, 2025, BMRCL announced increase in travel fares of Namma Metro, Bengaluru’s metro system.

The fare adjustments include an increase in the maximum fare to Rs 90 from Rs 60, while the minimum fare for journeys covering the shortest distance (0-2 km) remained unchanged at Rs 10.

However, fares for other distances, such as those between 2-4 km and for routes longer than 30 km, had risen by Rs 5-Rs 30. In addition, discounts previously available to QR code users had been removed, with only smart card users receiving a reduced discount of 5 per cent.

The minimum balance for smart cards were raised to Rs 90 from Rs 50, while off-peak travel during certain hours offers an additional 5 per cent discount.

Why were the metro fares hiked?

This fare hike was the first in seven years for the city’s metro system. The BMRCL justified the fare revision by citing a report from the fare fixation committee (FFC), which was formed in 2024 by the Union government. The committee, led by a former High Court judge, recommended fare increases based on operational costs, feedback from passengers, and expert consultations.

Congress, BJP blame each other for fare hike

The fare revision, which led to price hikes of up to 100 per cent in some cases, triggered strong reactions from commuters, politicians, and mobility experts. The fare changes also led to heated debates, with political parties accusing each other of responsibility and a public outcry over the impact on daily passengers.

The Congress and the Opposition BJP exchanged blame, with both parties accusing the other of influencing the decision for the far hike.

BJP leaders, including Basavanagudi MLA Ravi Subramanya, demanded a rollback, while condemning the Congress-led state government for burdening citizens with the fare increase. Meanwhile, the Congress pointed to the BJP-led central government, claiming that the fare hike was a result of recommendations from the central government’s fare fixation committee.

CM Siddaramaiah calls for rollback on fares

Following public outcry, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on February 14 directed the BMRCL to reduce fares where the increases were excessive.

Siddaramaiah had initially claimed that the state government had no control over the fare revision, as BMRCL operates as a joint venture between the Centre and the State. However, as pressures mounted he called a rollback on certain fares, calling the hike “abnormal”.

On the same day, BMRCL announced a fare revision, capping the maximum hike at 71 per cent and offering reductions for certain routes. The new fare structure, which took effect on February 14, 2025, was intended to address commuter concerns while still adhering to the original recommendations of the fare fixation committee.

Protests outside Bengaluru metro

Despite the rollback, discontent continued among the public with ABVP organising protests outside the metro stations.

The Cottonpet police initiated a suo motu case after receiving complaints regarding the protest.

Authorities informed the protesters that the Karnataka High Court’s March 3, 2022, order prohibits demonstrations and processions outside Freedom Park. Despite this, the activists allegedly ignored the court’s directive and continued their protest. Following the escalation, senior police officers were notified, and additional police forces were deployed from Cottonpet and Upparpet stations.

The protesters were subsequently detained. The FIR has been filed under various sections of the Karnataka Police Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Section 189 (unlawful assembly), Section 190 (holding unlawful assembly members accountable for collective offenses), and Section 223 (disobedience of public orders).

[With agency inputs]