Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / 173 public servants investigated for graft yet to be suspended: ACB report

173 public servants investigated for graft yet to be suspended: ACB report

The ACB report also highlighted that 22 public servants convicted in corruption cases are still waiting for dismissal

Corruption, bribe
Corruption cases: Maharashtra's education and sports departments had the largest number of pending suspensions. | Representational
Prateek Shukla New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 17 2025 | 12:54 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
A report by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has revealed that 173 public servants in Maharashtra are still awaiting suspension despite ongoing investigations into corruption cases dating back to 2012.
 
The report, released on Saturday, reveals that 30 Class-I officials, 29 Class-II, 106 Class-III, and eight Class-IV officers have been investigated for graft from January 1, 2012, to January 31 of this year, yet none have been suspended.
 
The highest number of cases was reported in the Mumbai region, with 46 cases, followed by Thane (38), Aurangabad (22), Pune (18), Nashik (16), Nagpur (12), Amravati (11), and Nanded (10), according to the report.
 
The education and sports departments had the largest number of pending suspensions, with 41 cases, followed by the Urban Development-II department (Municipal Councils and Corporations) with 36, and police, jail, and home guard departments with 25.
 
The report also highlighted that 22 public servants convicted in corruption cases are still waiting for dismissal, with the majority of these individuals from Class-III services.
 
ACB issues public warning about fraudulent calls 

Also Read

India ranks 96 out of 180 countries in Corruption Perceptions Index 2024

RG Kar case: HC says corruption has serious impact on public confidence

ACB to take legal action against Kejriwal, AAP leaders on poaching claims

ACB registers DA case against Telangana official, finds Rs 4 cr assets

SC to hear Union minister Kumaraswamy's plea in graft case on Feb 25

In another development, the Telangana ACB issued a public warning about fraudulent phone calls being made in the name of ACB officials. The scam involves individuals posing as ACB officers, demanding money from public servants in exchange for not filing corruption cases against them.
 
The Director-General of the ACB clarified that no ACB official would ever ask for money from public servants. The bureau advised both government employees and the public to disregard such calls and refrain from making any payments.  Anyone receiving such fraudulent calls is urged to report them immediately to the ACB’s toll-free number (1064), local police, or via WhatsApp at 9440446106, as well as on ACB Telangana’s official social media platforms, including Facebook (Telangana ACB) and X (formerly Twitter) @TelanganaACB.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

SC adjourns hearing in Places of Worship Act, no detail on new dates

LIVE news: Deportees allowed to leave 7 hours after plane landed in Amritsar

Foreign links, blackmail & conspiracy? Himanta targets Gaurav Gogoi's wife

Stop insisting on trilingual policy to allocate funds: Ex-TN CM to Centre

New India Cooperative Bank's GM held in Rs 122 cr fraud: How it happened

Topics :Corruption in Indiapublic servantsMaharashtraTelangana

First Published: Feb 17 2025 | 12:54 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story