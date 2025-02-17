173 public servants investigated for graft yet to be suspended: ACB report

A report by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has revealed that 173 public servants in Maharashtra are still awaiting suspension despite ongoing investigations into corruption cases dating back to 2012.

The report, released on Saturday, reveals that 30 Class-I officials, 29 Class-II, 106 Class-III, and eight Class-IV officers have been investigated for graft from January 1, 2012, to January 31 of this year, yet none have been suspended.

The highest number of cases was reported in the Mumbai region, with 46 cases, followed by Thane (38), Aurangabad (22), Pune (18), Nashik (16), Nagpur (12), Amravati (11), and Nanded (10), according to the report.

The education and sports departments had the largest number of pending suspensions, with 41 cases, followed by the Urban Development-II department (Municipal Councils and Corporations) with 36, and police, jail, and home guard departments with 25.

The report also highlighted that 22 public servants convicted in corruption cases are still waiting for dismissal, with the majority of these individuals from Class-III services.

ACB issues public warning about fraudulent calls

Also Read

In another development, the Telangana ACB issued a public warning about fraudulent phone calls being made in the name of ACB officials. The scam involves individuals posing as ACB officers, demanding money from public servants in exchange for not filing corruption cases against them.

The Director-General of the ACB clarified that no ACB official would ever ask for money from public servants. The bureau advised both government employees and the public to disregard such calls and refrain from making any payments. Anyone receiving such fraudulent calls is urged to report them immediately to the ACB’s toll-free number (1064), local police, or via WhatsApp at 9440446106, as well as on ACB Telangana’s official social media platforms, including Facebook (Telangana ACB) and X (formerly Twitter) @TelanganaACB.