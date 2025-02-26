Berhampur varsity VC loses Rs 14L in digital arrest scam; Know how it works

In a cyber fraud case, Berhampur University Vice-Chancellor Geetanjali Dash lost Rs 14 lakh to a scammer posing as an Enforcement Directorate (ED) official. On February 12, the fraudster placed Dash under a so-called ‘ digital arrest ’, falsely claiming she was implicated in an ED case involving crores of rupees transferred to a bank account in her name, police said.

A fraudster who claimed she had been ‘digitally arrested’, demanded Rs 14 lakh for her release. She believed them and transferred the money to the account they provided.

After realising she had been cheated, she filed a complaint, and a case was registered at the cyber police station on February 24, according to SP (Berhampur) Saravan Vivek. The SP said an investigation is underway, and the fraudsters will be identified soon.

The victim, who is the vice-chancellor of Berhampur University, said the caller spoke in English and even mentioned her family. She was told that a case was filed against her and that she needed to transfer all her money for an audit. To gain her trust, the fraudsters returned Rs 80,000 the next day and promised to refund the rest in phases. However, when the caller stopped responding, she realised it was a scam and filed an FIR.

What is the digital arrest scam?

Digital arrest scam is cyber fraud where fraudesters impersonate law enforcement agencies such as the ED, police, CBI, or Interpol and falsely accuse victims of crimes like money laundering, drug trafficking, or illegal financial transactions.

The scammers then coerce the victims into making payments to ‘clear’ their name, threatening immediate arrest, freezing of bank accounts, or legal action if they don’t comply.

How digital arrest scam works

Victims receive calls, emails, or WhatsApp messages from scammers posing as officials from police departments, cybercrime units, or even tax authorities.

The scammers claim that the victim’s name or Aadhaar/ PAN details are linked to a criminal case, often involving money laundering or drugs. Some scammers even conduct video calls in fake police uniforms or send fabricated arrest warrants adding credibility.

They threaten victims with immediate arrest, bank account freezes, or court cases if they don’t cooperate. Victims are asked to pay ‘bail’ or ‘penalty’ fees via digital payment methods (UPI, cryptocurrency, gift cards) to resolve the issue.

However, it is important to note that no genuine agency ever asks for payments via cryptocurrency or UPI, and also real officers do not pressure you to keep it a secret. Scammers may spoof official-looking caller IDs or even use deepfake video calls to appear legitimate.

[With inputs from agencies]