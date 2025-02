LIVE news: Ujjwal Nikam appointed as special public prosecutor in Santosh Deshmukh murder case

New India Cooperative Bank's Prabhadevi branch here had a capacity to keep Rs 10 crore at a time, but the cash in hand book showed there was Rs 122.028 crore in the safe on the day of RBI inspection, police have said. The Mumbai Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) is conducting a probing into the embezzlement of Rs 122 crore at the New India Cooperative Bank and has so far arrested three persons, including two former top executives of the lender. The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) inspection team visited the corporate office branch of the bank at Prabhadevi on February 11, where they found Rs 122 crore cash was missing from the safe, an official said on Tuesday.

The Congress party in Kerala has began damage control efforts amid an ongoing dispute with senior leader Shashi Tharoor , beginning with a planned meeting on Friday. While officially focused on state election preparation, media reports indicate the meeting will also address the Tharoor controversy and emphasize party unity. According to reports, Kerala Congress leaders have made a deliberate decision to refrain from responding to Tharoor or his statements, as such exchanges would constitute "friendly fire" that the party wishes to avoid ahead of this year's state assembly elections. Leaders of the Kerala unit have determined that the party's focus should remain directed against their political opponents - the CPM-led government and the BJP.