LIVE news: Ujjwal Nikam appointed as special public prosecutor in Santosh Deshmukh murder case

The Congress party in Kerala has began damage control efforts amid an ongoing dispute with senior leader Shashi Tharoor, beginning with a planned meeting on Friday. While officially focused on state election preparation, media reports indicate the meeting will also address the Tharoor controversy and emphasize party unity. According to reports, Kerala Congress leaders have made a deliberate decision to refrain from responding to Tharoor or his statements, as such exchanges would constitute "friendly fire" that the party wishes to avoid ahead of this year's state assembly elections. Leaders of the Kerala unit have determined that the party's focus should remain directed against their political opponents - the CPM-led government and the BJP.
New India Cooperative Bank's Prabhadevi branch here had a capacity to keep Rs 10 crore at a time, but the cash in hand book showed there was Rs 122.028 crore in the safe on the day of RBI inspection, police have said. The Mumbai Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) is conducting a probing into the embezzlement of Rs 122 crore at the New India Cooperative Bank and has so far arrested three persons, including two former top executives of the lender. The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) inspection team visited the corporate office branch of the bank at Prabhadevi on February 11, where they found Rs 122 crore cash was missing from the safe, an official said on Tuesday.
Pilgrims from across the country took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam on Mahashivratri as the 45-day Maha Kumbh inched towards its closure. Maha Kumbh, the spectacle that takes place once in 12 years, began on January 13 (Paush Purnima) and saw grand processions of Naga Sadhus and three 'Amrit Snans'.
Bihar BJP president Dilip Jaiswal on Wednesday announced that he would resign from the Nitish Kumar cabinet to conform with the party's 'one leader, one post' policy. Jaiswal is the minister of Revenue and Land Reforms."I am going to resign from the ministerial position today. As per our party's principle of 'one leader, one post', I have decided to resign as the minister of the Revenue and Land Reforms Department. I will continue as the chief of the party's state unit," he said.
Five killed in bus-car collision in TN's Kulithalai Tiruchirappalli
Five persons including two women were killed when a car in which they were travelling and a state government bus collided head on near Kulithalai in Tamil Nadu's Karur district in the wee hours of Wednesday, police said. The five persons died instantly due to the impact of the collision which left the car completely smashed. The front portion of the bus was damaged, police said.
Telangana tunnel accident: Rescuers managed to reach accident location, but unable to locate trapped
A team of experts engaged in rescuing the eight persons who have remained trapped for the past five days in the partially collapsed SLBC tunnel were able to reach the end of the tunnel and return, a senior police official said on Wednesday. The teams so far were able to reach up to 50 meters before the end of the tunnel only due to muck and debris.
Telangana govt issues orders for teaching Telugu as compulsory subject in schools
The Telangana government has issued orders for teaching Telugu as a compulsory subject for students of 1st to 10th classes in CBSE, ICSE, IB and other boards affiliated schools in the state from the 2025-26 academic year.
President Murmu greets citizens on Mahashivratri
President Droupadi Murmu greeted citizens on the occasion of Mahashivratri and wished that the country would continue to move forward on the path of progress. Mahashivratri is a Hindu festival celebrated annually in honour of Lord Shiva.
Mahesh Langa arrested in money laundering case by ED
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday took into custody Mahesh Langa, a journalist, in a money laundering investigation linked to an alleged financial fraud. The money laundering case against Langa originates from two FIRs filed by the Ahmedabad Police on charges of committing fraud, criminal misappropriation, and criminal breach of trust. He was sent to ED custody till February 28.
Kuki group slams Manipur Guv for meeting Meitei outfit Arambai Tenggol
Kuki Organisation for Human Rights (KOHUR) criticised Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla for meeting Meitei outfit Arambai Tenggol, calling it an armed extremist group responsible for mass violence. At the meeting on Tuesday, Bhalla sought Arambai Tenggol's cooperation in restoring peace and normalcy in the strife-torn state. The discussions also covered surrendering weapons under specific terms and conditions, officials said.
Civic official suspended for failing to curb illegal constructions
A senior official with the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) here has been suspended for failing to check illegal constructions in a ward under the civic limits. Numerous unauthorised chawls had come up in areas such as Manda, Titwala, Balyani, Baneli, Umbarni and Vasundri, all under the jurisdiction of the KDMC's ward A, officials said on Wednesday.
Pope Francis 'stable', but remains critical: Vatican
Pope Francis saw a 'slight improvement' in his health with no new episodes of asthma-like respiratory illness and improved test results, the Vatican News reported on Wednesday.