LIVE: Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will influence morale, says Cong's Khurshid

'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' updates: Rahul Gandhi's Yatra will cover 110 districts in 67 days, before reaching its conclusion in Mumbai. Catch all the latest updates on 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' here
'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' latest news updates: Congress leader Salman Khurshid stated on Sunday that the 'yatra' would boost the morale of the party leaders. "Yatra has just started and it has begun very well. The Yatra will go on and it will influence our morale," Khurshid told news agency ANI.
First Published: Jan 15 2024 | 10:09 AM IST