Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Bhuj-Ahmedabad Vande Metro has been renamed to Namo Bharat Rapid Rail

Bhuj-Ahmedabad Vande Metro has been renamed to Namo Bharat Rapid Rail

"The ministry has decided to rename Vande Metro to Namo Bharat Rapid Rail," the Railway spokesperson said

Vande Bharat
A significant upgrade, according to the Ministry, from traditional suburban trains and metro coaches is its modular design that includes ejector-based vacuum evacuation toilets. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 16 2024 | 1:08 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Railway Ministry has renamed the Bhuj-Ahmedabad Vande Metro to Namo Bharat Rapid Rail hours before its inaugural run on Monday, according to a spokesperson.

The service will be flagged off from the Bhuj railway station at 4:15 pm virtually by Prime Minister Narendra Modi who will be present in Ahmedabad, he said.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The Rapid Rail, which aims to enhance intercity connectivity, will cover 359 km distance from Bhuj to Ahmedabad in 5:45 hours. In between, the train will stop at nine stations.

For the public, the regular service will start on September 17 from Ahmedabad. The total journey will cost Rs 455.

"The ministry has decided to rename Vande Metro to Namo Bharat Rapid Rail," the Railway spokesperson said.

According to the Railway Ministry, while the other metros cover only short distances, Namo Bharat trains will connect the heart of Ahmedabad with its peripheral cities.

More From This Section

In 100 days, tried to address every sector for country's progress: PM Modi

LIVE news: PM Modi inaugurates 4th edition of renewable energy investors meet in Gandhinagar

Vishwakarma Puja 2024: Date, history, significance, timings and more

Eid-e-Milad 2024 bank holiday: Are banks closed today? Check details

RG Kar ex-principal gave 'deceptive' answers during polygraph: CBI

Featuring 12 coaches with seating for 1,150 passengers, the Rapid Rail offers a host of innovative features, it said. "With ergonomically designed seats, fully air-conditioned cabins and modular interiors, it definitely proves to be superior to other metros."

A significant upgrade, according to the Ministry, from traditional suburban trains and metro coaches is its modular design that includes ejector-based vacuum evacuation toilets.

"The train offers faster journeys between mid-distance cities. Its rapid acceleration and deceleration contribute to efficient travel while driving cabs at both ends eliminates turnaround time," it added.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

PM Modi to visit Jharkhand today to flag off 6 new Vande Bharat trains

PM Modi to flag off 1st Vande Metro between Ahmedabad-Bhuj in Gujarat

PM Modi to visit Jharkhand, Gujarat & Odisha for key development projects

PM Modi to visit Jamshedpur on Sept 15, Arjun Munda reviews preparations

Man smashing Vande Bharat window sparks outrage, but what's the truth?

Topics :Vande bharatAhmedabadRailway Ministry

First Published: Sep 16 2024 | 1:08 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story