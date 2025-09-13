Home / India News / Haryana govt bans sale of tobacco, gutkha within 100 yards of schools

Haryana govt bans sale of tobacco, gutkha within 100 yards of schools

In 2024, the Haryana Assembly passed a bill amending the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act to ban hookah bars across the state

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini
Haryana’s Directorate of School Education on Friday issued an order banning the sale of tobacco, gutkha and other intoxicating substances within 100 yards of all schools in the state.
 
The circular directed block education officers, block resource centres, principals and headmasters to monitor areas around schools and keep a close watch on such activities. In case of violations, they must immediately inform the concerned Gram Panchayat and the nearest police officer so that strict action can be taken to stop the sale.
 
The state has been tightening rules against tobacco use in recent years. In 2024, the Haryana Assembly passed a bill amending the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act to ban hookah bars across the state. Serving hookah to customers was also prohibited.
 
According to Section 21-A of the amendment, anyone found running a hookah bar in violation of the law can face imprisonment of up to one year, extendable to three years, along with a fine starting from ₹1 lakh and going up to ₹5 lakh.
 
Meanwhile, on August 29, Chief Minister Nayab Saini underlined the state government’s broader vision of building a healthier and more sustainable future. Speaking at the 20th CII India-Africa Business Conclave in New Delhi, he said Haryana aims to transform agriculture from a means of survival into a profitable and sustainable business.
 
He stressed that the government is supporting farmers at every stage, from cultivation to sale of produce, and not just focusing on increasing production. Saini added that India and Africa are working together across several areas including agriculture, education, skill development and digital public goods.
 
“The innovations and technologies Haryana is using in its agriculture sector can also be replicated in Africa,” he said, highlighting the state’s commitment to international cooperation while continuing to strengthen local initiatives.

First Published: Sep 13 2025 | 8:26 PM IST

