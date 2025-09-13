Home / India News / 108-year-old woman, Lalneihsangi, declared oldest person in Mizoram

108-year-old woman, Lalneihsangi, declared oldest person in Mizoram

The first among Mizos to work in a rehabilitation centre, Lalneihsangi turned 108 on 14 April

Mizoram
Press Trust of India Aizawl
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 13 2025 | 10:28 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

An 108-year-old woman, Lalneihsangi, was on Saturday declared the oldest living person in Mizoram, according to Social Welfare Minister Lalrinpuii.

The first among Mizos to work in a rehabilitation centre, Lalneihsangi turned 108 on 14 April.

The minister said at a function in Aizawl that the declaration was made based on a survey conducted by the social welfare department.

Daughter of the first Corps Sergeant Major in Mizoram's Salvation Army church Thangchhunga, Lalneihsangi is fondly called Pi Buangi by locals.

Born and raised in Aizawl, Buangi had worked in Behala Girls Home in Kolkata.

She was awarded the prestigious 'Women of Substance' award in recognition of her contribution to the society in 2022.

Lalrinpuii said that the state government is providing certain welfares, including old age pension, to elderly persons.

According to her, the state now has over 70,000 elderly people, and their number is likely to touch one lakh by 2036.

She urged people to respect elders, one of the important and cherished Mizo codes of ethics.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Dispose of bail pleas within two months: SC tells HCs, district courts

Haryana govt bans sale of tobacco, gutkha within 100 yards of schools

Supreme Court to give interim order on Waqf Act issues on September 15

Centre appoints Pawan Kumar Sharma as Deputy Election Commissioner

Time to address issue of maternal autonomy, foetal rights: Delhi HC

Topics :MizoramGuinness Record

First Published: Sep 13 2025 | 10:28 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story