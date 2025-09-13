108-year-old woman, Lalneihsangi, declared oldest person in Mizoram

An 108-year-old woman, Lalneihsangi, was on Saturday declared the oldest living person in Mizoram, according to Social Welfare Minister Lalrinpuii.
The first among Mizos to work in a rehabilitation centre, Lalneihsangi turned 108 on 14 April.
The minister said at a function in Aizawl that the declaration was made based on a survey conducted by the social welfare department.
Daughter of the first Corps Sergeant Major in Mizoram's Salvation Army church Thangchhunga, Lalneihsangi is fondly called Pi Buangi by locals.
Born and raised in Aizawl, Buangi had worked in Behala Girls Home in Kolkata.
She was awarded the prestigious 'Women of Substance' award in recognition of her contribution to the society in 2022.
Lalrinpuii said that the state government is providing certain welfares, including old age pension, to elderly persons.
According to her, the state now has over 70,000 elderly people, and their number is likely to touch one lakh by 2036.
She urged people to respect elders, one of the important and cherished Mizo codes of ethics.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app