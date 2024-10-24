Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Bihar bans sale, bursting of all firecrackers in Patna, 3 other cities

The notice said that the bursting of firecrackers led to a lot of air and noise pollution as they released toxic air pollutants and particulates (dust)

In other towns, only green or eco-friendly crackers will be allowed on Diwali. | Representative Image
Press Trust of India Patna
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 24 2024 | 10:19 PM IST
The Bihar government has banned the sale and bursting of all kinds of firecrackers, including green crackers, in Patna and three other cities of Gaya, Muzaffarpur and Hajipur to curb air pollution during Diwali.

According to a circular issued by the Patna district administration on Thursday, "A decision banned the sale or use of all kinds of firecrackers, including green crackers, in Patna and three other cities -- Gaya, Muzaffarpur and Hajipur -- to curb air pollution during Diwali, has been taken following a directive of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) to maintain ambient air quality in all cities."  "The bursting of firecrackers led to a lot of air and noise pollution as they released toxic air pollutants and particulates (dust). These produce light to dense clouds of smoke, affecting eyes, throat, lungs, heart and skin of the people," the order said.

In other towns, only green or eco-friendly crackers will be allowed on Diwali.

"Hence, the licence for sale of crackers will not be issued to these cities for compliance with the NGT order," a senior official of the district administration said.

Patna, Gaya, Muzaffarpur and Hajipur have been deemed as 'non-attainment cities' where the air quality, as per the records maintained by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), is polluted beyond the prescribed national ambient air quality standards, he added.

Topics :Nitish KumarBiharDiwaliDiwali firecrackers

First Published: Oct 24 2024 | 10:19 PM IST

