Home / India News / Bihar cabinet doubles ex gratia amount for death of migrant workers outside

Bihar cabinet doubles ex gratia amount for death of migrant workers outside

In case of permanent disability due to some accidents, migrant labourers will get an ex gratia of Rs 1 lakh, instead of getting Rs 75,000 as per earlier provision

Press Trust of India Patna
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2023 | 6:28 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The Bihar cabinet on Tuesday gave its nod to a proposal to double the ex gratia amount to Rs 2 lakh for the death of migrant workers from the state in other parts of the country and abroad.

Family members of deceased migrant labourers from Bihar used to get Rs 1 lakh as an ex gratia amount, which was last revised in 2008, an official said.

The decision to hike the ex gratia amount was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Talking to reporters, Additional Chief Secretary S Siddhartha said, "The state government has decided to increase the ex-gratia payment for the death of Bihar's migrant labourers in the event of a natural disaster or accident in other parts of the country or abroad within 180 days of the event."

The proposal was placed before the cabinet by the state labour resources department.

"There was a provision of providing ex gratia of Rs 1 lakh only to the family members of deceased migrants. It was last revised in 2008. Now, they will get an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh," he said.

In case of permanent disability due to some accidents, migrant labourers will get an ex gratia of Rs 1 lakh, instead of getting Rs 75,000 as per earlier provision.

The compensation amount for those, who suffer partial disability, will be doubled to Rs 75,000, Siddhartha said.

The cabinet also approved Rs 409 crore for the creation and development of basic infrastructure facilities at several industrial areas in the state.

"This will also attract investors and create employment in the state," the official added.

Also Read

Get 'labour cards': 90% of crimes in Goa due to migrant labourers, says CM

No domicile-based reservation for teaching jobs in Bihar govt schools

4-member probe team to visit TN: Bihar CM on 'attack' on migrant labourers

Bihar hooch tragedy: Nitish announces aid of Rs 4 lakh each to next of kin

Ex-JD(U) president RCP Singh joins BJP, attacks Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

AI, machine learning used to detect potential frauds under Ayushman Bharat

DSCO issues show cause notices to 143 pharma firms after inspections

Monsoon Session: Parliament clears inter-services organisations bill

Over 400,000 hectares brought under natural farming in 8 states: Govt

LS briefly disrupted as Oppn protests tickers on Sansad TV on govt works

Topics :Biharmigrant workers

First Published: Aug 08 2023 | 6:28 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Hindalco Q1FY24 results: PAT falls 40% to Rs 2,454 crore, revenue down 9%

Adani Ports Q1FY24 results: Consolidated net profit up 80% to Rs 2,119 cr

India News

No-Confidence motion LIVE: Oppn parties' meet starts at RS LoP's office

ASI survey of Gyanvapi continues on Day 5, heavy security deployed

Technology News

Explained: Why India restricted computers & who need a licence

Economy News

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: Hurry up! Get incredible deals today

India's rice export ban could hit planting, farm income: Farmers' body

Next Story