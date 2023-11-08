Bihar caste survey: Here's what it reveals about poverty, jobs in the state

The second set of findings of the Bihar caste survey revealed that one-third (34 per cent) of all families in the state survive on less than Rs 6,000 per month. Out of all the castes, poverty is the highest among Scheduled Castes (42.9 per cent) and Scheduled Tribes (42.7 per cent).

According to a report by Hindustan Times (HT), SCs and STs are followed by Economically Backward Classes (EBC) at 33.6 per cent and Backward Class at 33.2 per cent. In the General category, 25.1 per cent earn below Rs 6,000 per month.

What does the Bihar caste survey say about education in the state?

The survey further revealed that there are nearly eight million graduates in Bihar, which is around 6.11 per cent of the total population. People belonging to Other Reported Classes (ORC) have the maximum number of graduates at 24,534, accounting for 13.45 per cent of their total population.

This is followed by 2,695,820 graduates from the general category, which is 13.41 per cent of their total count, the survey said, adding that altogether, there are 783,050 Scheduled Caste graduates, which is a meagre 3.05 per cent of their total population.

The total number of postgraduates is 1,076,700, which is 0.82 per cent of the population, the survey said. The number of people having PhDs, including chartered accountants, is 95,398, which is 0.07 per cent of the population.

Only 9.19 per cent of people (12,012,146) have cleared their higher secondary examination and 14.71 per cent (192,299,97) have passed class 10, the survey added.





How many people in Bihar own laptops with regular internet?

Moreover, only 1.5 million people have their own laptops with regular internet connections, which is not even two per cent of the population surveyed. "In all, 1,508,085 have their own laptops with regular internet connections. This is 1.15 per cent of the total 130,725,310 people surveyed," the survey added.

10,147 people belonging to the ORC have laptops with internet, which is 5.56 per cent of their total population, followed by 633,864 belonging to the general category, which is 3.15 per cent of their total population, the survey added.

In all 95,490 people belonging to the SC category have laptops with an internet connection (0.37 per cent), the survey said. Around 99.49 per cent of people (25,559,507) belonging to the SC category have no access to laptops, it added.

What does the Bihar cast survey say about jobs in the state?

The survey showed that only 1.57 per cent (2,049,370) of people in the state are government employees. People belonging to organised and unorganised sectors are 1.22 per cent and 2.14 per cent, respectively, it said.

The total number of housewives and students is 67.54 per cent (88,291,275) of the total population. There are 21,865,634 labourers, which accounts for 16.73 per cent of the total population, the survey said.

