Bihar CM Kumar pays tribute to Maulana Azad on his birth anniversary

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday paid tribute to freedom fighter and India's first education minister, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, on his birth anniversary.

"Greetings on National Education Day. The birthday of the country's first Education Minister, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, is celebrated as National Education Day. His significant contribution to the country will always be remembered. Respectful homage to him," Bihar CM Nitish Kumar posted on X in Hindi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tribute to the country's first Education Minister, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, on his birth anniversary and said "Azad's commitment to education was commendable and his efforts in shaping modern India continue to guide many people"

"Remembering Maulana Azad on his birth anniversary. A profound scholar and a pillar of India's freedom struggle, his commitment to education was commendable. His efforts in shaping modern India continue to guide many people," PM Modi posted on X.

Today is also the birth anniversary of Acharya JB Kripalani. Kripalani is widely respected as a true beacon of India's fight against colonialism. The Prime Minister also paid tribute to Acharya JB Kripalani on his birth anniversary.

"I pay homage to Acharya JB Kripalani on his birth anniversary. He is widely respected as a true beacon of India's fight against colonialism. His tireless work to strengthen democracy and social equality has etched a permanent mark on our nation's fabric. His life and work was always about upholding the values of liberty and justice," the Prime Minister posted on X.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also paid tribute to Azad on his birth anniversary. "On the birth anniversary of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, the first Education Minister of independent India and a Bharat Ratna laureate, we pay him our respectful homage. Heartfelt wishes to all countrymen on National Education Day. #NationalEducationDay," Gadkari posted on X in Hindi.

The National Education Day or Rashtriya Shiksha Diwas, is celebrated every year on November 11, on the birth anniversary of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad.