Home / India News / Bihar CM Nitish Kumar to travel to Odisha, meet Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday

In December last year, Patnaik had invited both Banerjee and Kumar to witness the hockey world cup in Odisha

Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
1 min read Last Updated : May 06 2023 | 10:10 PM IST
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will meet his Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar on May 9, amid talks of regional parties coming together ahead of the 2024 general elections, officials said.

Kumar will meet Patnaik at Naveen Niwas' here around 12 pm, they said.

The Bihar CM and JD(U) leader had recently announced that he would travel across the country to unite opposition parties ahead of the Lok Sabha polls next year.

He has already met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, and Left leaders Sitaram Yechury and D Raja.

Patnaik, the BJD supremo, had also met Banerjee in March.

In December last year, Patnaik had invited both Banerjee and Kumar to witness the hockey world cup in Odisha.

Topics :Nitish KumarNaveen PatnaikBiharOdisha

First Published: May 06 2023 | 10:25 PM IST

