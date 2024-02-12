LIVE: Bihar Assembly session begins, Nitish govt to take trust vote soon

The Bharatiya Janata Party today exuded confidence that the new government will easily sail through the trust vote.State BJP president Samrat Choudhary, who has landed the job of a deputy CM, reached the assembly premises ahead of the trust vote flashing a victory sign. Choudhary, was accompanied by Vijay Kumar Sinha, who is also a deputy CM. Nitish Kumar 's government will seek a crucial trust vote in the assembly today where the numbers are in its favour, but the opposition snaps at its heels. The alliance with NDA was formed as a result of JD(U) president Nitish Kumar's latest pre-election ploy.The inaugural day of the budget session will begin with the Governor's customary address to the MLAs after which the assembly will take up the no-confidence motion against Speaker Awadh Bihari Chaudhary before the trust vote. The NDA, which includes JD(U), BJP, former chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha and an Independent, has a combined strength of 128 MLAs in the 243-strong assembly, six more than the majority mark.
Ahead of the floor test of the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government in the state, a heavy security cordon was thrown around the residence of the Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav, in Patna. Amid the shifting of MLAs to secure locations in the state or beyond ahead of the crucial trust vote, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) alleged that the police personnel "wanted to enter (Tejashwi's) residence on any pretext and orchestrate untoward incidents against party MLAs". "Nitish Kumar has sent thousands of police and surrounded Tejashwi ji's residence from all sides. They want to enter the residence on any pretext and do untoward incidents with the MLAs," read a post on the official X handle of RJD.
Nitish govt trust vote LIVE news: Bihar Governor Rajendra Arlekar addresses State Assembly
Bihar Governor Rajendra Arlekar has began addressesing the State Assembly.
11:15 AM
Bihar Assembly Speaker Awadh Bihari Choudhary addresses State Assembly
Bihar Assembly Speaker and RJD leader Awadh Bihari Choudhary has begun addressing the State Assembly.
11:12 AM
Bihar Assembly Speaker and RJD leader Awadh Bihari Choudhary at the State Assembly in Patna
The trust vote of CM Nitish Kumar's government is set to be held today.
10:44 AM
Nitish govt trust vote LIVE news: Ex-Bihar CM Jitan Ram Manjhi arrives at Bihar Assembly in Patna
Former Bihar CM and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) leader Jitan Ram Manjhi arrives at the Bihar Assembly in Patna, ahead of the floor test.
10:37 AM
Bihar floor test updates: Bihar Deputy CMs Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha arrive at State Assembly
Bihar Deputy CMs Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha arrive at the State Assembly in Patna."Earlier, Choudhary had warned of stern action against any attempts at horse trading.
10:16 AM
Bihar floor test LIVE news: Will bag majority, claims JD(U) national secretary Rajiv Ranjan Prasad
“Under the leadership of CM Nitish Kumar, we will get the majority and the government will complete its tenure," JD(U) national secretary Rajiv Ranjan Prasad said ahead of the trust vote today.
10:10 AM
Nitish govt's floor test LIVE news: Democracy will triumph, says RJD leader Mrityunjay Tiwari
"Satya pareshan ho sakta hai lekin parajit nahi. In a few hours, everything will be known. Democracy will triumph. All the MLAs have made a resolution to save Bihar & its future and for that, the current government needs to be removed from power," RJD leader Mrityunjay Tiwari says.
10:00 AM
Bihar floor test LIVE news: JD(U) MLA Sanjeev Singh detained in Nawada ahead of trust vote in Bihar Assembly
Bihar legislator Sanjeev Singh has beeen detained in Nawada ahead of the floor test in Bihar Assembly.
9:48 AM
Nitish Kumar trust vote news: Heavy security outside Tejashwi Yadav's Patna residence ahead of floor test
A day before the floor test of the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government in the state, a heavy security cordon was thrown around the residence of the Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav, in Patna. "Nitish Kumar has sent thousands of police and surrounded Tejashwi ji's residence from all sides. They want to enter the residence on any pretext and do untoward incidents with the MLAs," read a post on the official X handle of RJD.