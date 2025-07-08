Gopal Khemka murder: Key suspect shot dead by police in Patna gunfight

A key suspect in the murder of Bihar businessman Gopal Khemka was killed in a gunfight with the police in the early hours of Tuesday.

According to a PTI report, the gunfight took place in Patna's Damaria Ghat area. The suspect, Vikas alias Raja, was 29 years old and was wanted in several other criminal cases as well, the police said.

ALSO READ: Prominent Patna businessman Gopal Khemka shot dead, Oppn says 'Jungle Raj' A police team, probing the murder case of Khemka, acted on a tip-off and reached Damaria Ghat around 2.25 am in search of Vikas. On spotting the police, the suspect tried to escape and opened fire, and was killed after the police retaliated, the report cited an official as saying.

No police personnel sustained any injuries, the official said, adding that a pistol, a spent and a live cartridge were recovered from the spot. It is suspected that Vikas provided the weapon that was used in the murder of Gopal Khemka. The encounter comes a day after Bihar police detained 12 people in connection with the Khemka murder case, who was shot dead on July 4 outside his residence in Patna's Gandhi Maidan locality. ALSO READ: EC should take cognisance of violent incidents in Bihar: Mayawati Speaking to news agency ANI about the recent developments, JD(U) leader Rajeev Ranjan said, "As per the information we have received, the Police have killed an accused in the Khemka murder case who tried to attack the police. Nitish Kumar ji is monitoring every incident."