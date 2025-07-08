Home / India News / MP: Wall collapse near Bageshwar Dham leads to one death in Chhatarpur

MP: Wall collapse near Bageshwar Dham leads to one death in Chhatarpur

SDOP, Gadarwar said, 'Due to heavy rain for 2-3 days, this culvert has been damaged, and it has collapsed into the ground.' The administration had taken steps to divert traffic & ensure public safety

CMHO, Chhatarpur R P Gupta said, "We have received one body and 10 injured persons at the hospital." (Image credits: Freepik)
Last Updated : Jul 08 2025 | 11:10 AM IST
A wall collapse incident was reported in Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh. The incident occurred at a local eatery near Bageshwar Dham in Gadha village, Chhatarpur. It led to the death of a person, and 10 others were injured. The incident occurred following heavy rainfall in the area. CMHO, Chhatarpur, R P Gupta shared information on the incident with ANI.

CMHO, Chhatarpur R P Gupta said, "We have received one body and 10 injured persons at the hospital." 

"Today morning, due to heavy rainfall, a wall collapsed at Sharma Dhaba in Bageshwar Dham... some devotees were injured in this incident, they were brought to the hospital and treatment is being given to them...our doctor's team is present here and all the injured have been given first-aid after preliminary diagnosis... further tests are being conducted on the serious patients, our doctors are treating them and will be referred further if needed," the CMO added.

Earlier on July 5, a culvert on a state highway connecting Narsinghpur to Narmadapuram had collapsed following the heavy rainfall over the past few days in Madhya Pradesh's Narsinghpur district. The culvert was built over the Sukhchain River near Bandesur village in Gadarwara subdivision of Narsinghpur district. 

Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP, Gadarwara) Ratnesh Mishra had said, "Due to heavy rain for 2-3 days, this culvert has been damaged, and it has collapsed into the ground. As soon as the information was received, the District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police (SP, Narsinghpur) gave the information to NHAI and the Madhya Pradesh Road Development Corporation for the repair work." He added that the administration had taken immediate steps to divert traffic and ensure public safety.

On July 4, amid growing public outrage over landslides, house collapses, and severe environmental damage allegedly caused by unscientific construction practices on four-lane highway projects in Himachal Pradesh, hundreds of protestors gathered outside the Deputy Commissioner's office in Shimla. The protest was jointly organised by the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) and the Himachal Kisan Sabha, demanding immediate relief, compensation, and legal action against construction companies such as Gawar, Bharat, and Singla, operating under the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 08 2025 | 11:10 AM IST

