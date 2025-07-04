Home / India News / ED attaches luxury yacht, properties in Spain in case against OctaFX

ED attaches luxury yacht, properties in Spain in case against OctaFX

This is the second instance when the offshore properties have been attached in this case. Previously, the probing agency attached 19 properties in Spain and other assets worth ₹296 crore

Enforcement Directorate, ED
ED said that in just nine months, the trading platform reportedly generated ₹800 crore in illicit proceeds by scamming thousands of Indian investors | Photo: X @dir_ed
Swati Gandhi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2025 | 4:17 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached offshore assets valued at ₹131.4 crore in its investigation against forex trading platform OctaFX. These include a luxury yacht named Cherry and two high-end residential properties located in Spain.
 
According to a News18 report, "Cherry", the luxury yacht, is an Italian commercial yacht cruising in the Western Mediterranean. The report suggests that these assets belong to Pavel Prozorov, a Russian national, allegedly the mastermind behind OctaFX, which was once promoted through the Indian Premier League (IPL) ad campaigns and was endorsed by celebrities.
 
This is the second instance when the offshore properties have been attached in this case. Previously, the probing agency attached 19 properties in Spain and other assets worth ₹296 crore.
 
The case also marks ED's second offshore attachment in a money laundering case, the first involved properties in Dubai, the report added, citing sources. 

Case details

 
ED said that in just nine months, the trading platform reportedly generated ₹800 crore in illicit proceeds by scamming thousands of Indian investors. Disguising itself as a legitimate forex broker, the platform lured victims with advertisements on social media, according to the News18 report.
 
The agency claimed that OctaFX manipulated trades behind the scenes and diverted investor funds through mule accounts. The funds were allegedly transferred overseas using fake import invoices, shell e-commerce firms, dummy directors, and several unauthorised payment gateways.
 
In a statement, the ED said, "The directorate initiated an investigation based on an FIR registered by Shivaji Nagar PS, Pune, against several individuals for defrauding investors by falsely promising high returns through the OctaFX forex trading platform. And the investigation revealed that OctaFX, an unauthorised forex broker promoted via IPL, social media, and celebrities, laundered funds by collecting investor money through mule accounts in the names of fake e-commerce firms."
 
The investigation further revealed a web of dummy directors, shell companies, and bank accounts hidden under forged Know Your Customer (KYC).  
 
According to the ED, the diverted money was routed to companies linked to Prozorov across multiple regions, including Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. The network of transactions spanned jurisdictions such as Estonia, Russia, Hong Kong, the UAE, the UK, and Singapore.
 
The report reveals that Spain became Prozorov's haven, where he was investing the money laundered into a lavish lifestyle, including properties, which have now been attached by the central agency.
 
The special court under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) has taken cognisance in connection with this case. Citing an official, the report added that two complaints have already been filed against OctaFX and 54 others.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Ahmedabad plane crash: UK law firm Keystone flags 2 'serious' questions

SC dismisses HDFC Bank CEO's plea challenging FIR by Lilavati Trust

Govt extends NPS-like tax benefits to Unified Pension Scheme staff: FinMin

Kolhapuri chappal row: PIL filed against Prada over summer collection

India's first Disneyland park proposed in Manesar, says Haryana CM Saini

Topics :Enforcement Directorateyachtmoney laundering caseBS Web ReportsIPL

First Published: Jul 04 2025 | 4:17 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story