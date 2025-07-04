ED attaches luxury yacht, properties in Spain in case against OctaFX

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached offshore assets valued at ₹131.4 crore in its investigation against forex trading platform OctaFX. These include a luxury yacht named Cherry and two high-end residential properties located in Spain.

According to a News18 report, "Cherry", the luxury yacht, is an Italian commercial yacht cruising in the Western Mediterranean. The report suggests that these assets belong to Pavel Prozorov, a Russian national, allegedly the mastermind behind OctaFX, which was once promoted through the Indian Premier League (IPL) ad campaigns and was endorsed by celebrities.

This is the second instance when the offshore properties have been attached in this case. Previously, the probing agency attached 19 properties in Spain and other assets worth ₹296 crore.

The case also marks ED's second offshore attachment in a money laundering case, the first involved properties in Dubai, the report added, citing sources. Case details ED said that in just nine months, the trading platform reportedly generated ₹800 crore in illicit proceeds by scamming thousands of Indian investors. Disguising itself as a legitimate forex broker, the platform lured victims with advertisements on social media, according to the News18 report. The agency claimed that OctaFX manipulated trades behind the scenes and diverted investor funds through mule accounts. The funds were allegedly transferred overseas using fake import invoices, shell e-commerce firms, dummy directors, and several unauthorised payment gateways.

In a statement, the ED said, "The directorate initiated an investigation based on an FIR registered by Shivaji Nagar PS, Pune, against several individuals for defrauding investors by falsely promising high returns through the OctaFX forex trading platform. And the investigation revealed that OctaFX, an unauthorised forex broker promoted via IPL, social media, and celebrities, laundered funds by collecting investor money through mule accounts in the names of fake e-commerce firms." The investigation further revealed a web of dummy directors, shell companies, and bank accounts hidden under forged Know Your Customer (KYC). According to the ED, the diverted money was routed to companies linked to Prozorov across multiple regions, including Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. The network of transactions spanned jurisdictions such as Estonia, Russia, Hong Kong, the UAE, the UK, and Singapore.