Bihar govt expecting Rs 5,000 cr revenue from mineral block auction

Three more mineral blocks in Rohtas and Jamui will be auctioned by the state government in October. The government is expected to earn Rs 5,000 crore from the auction of these blocks

The mines department's proposal to create its own "armed mining police" was not accepted by the state government. | Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India Patna
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2024 | 9:59 PM IST
The Bihar government is expecting an earning of around Rs 5,000 crore from the auction of mineral blocks in Rohtas, Gaya and Jamui, a senior official said on Wednesday.

Blocks of glauconite in Rohtas and rocks containing chromite (Cr), nickel (Ni) and platinum group of elements (PGE) in Gaya have been recently auctioned, he said.

"Three more mineral blocks in Rohtas and Jamui will be auctioned by the state government in October. The government is expected to earn Rs 5,000 crore from the auction of these blocks, including those auctioned recently," Mines and Geology Department Additional Chief Secretary Mihir Kumar Singh said.

In a bid to effectively monitor mining activities and take stringent action against those indulging in illegal practices in the sector, the department has requested the authorities concerned to grant magisterial power to mining officers and inspectors, he said.

"If our officers are granted magisterial power, the department will work more independently and effectively in checking illegal mining activities," Singh said.

The mines department's proposal to create its own "armed mining police" was not accepted by the state government.

"The department is working in coordination with the state police to curb illegal mining activities. Our proposal to create armed mining police was not accepted by the state government", the ACS said.

The state has been witnessing incidents of violent attacks by the sand mafia on policemen and senior officers of the department.

Such incidents were reported from Patna, Bhojpur, Rohtas, Aurangabad, Saran and Vaishali districts.


First Published: Sep 04 2024 | 9:59 PM IST

