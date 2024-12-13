Bihar: Rumours of BPSC paper leak spark protest, commission vows action

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

BPSC chairman Parmar Ravi Manubhai said that examinations were held in a free and fair manner in more than 900 centres, where close to five lakh candidates appeared on Friday

Around 300-400 aspirants boycotted BPSC's 70th Integrated Combined Competitive Examination. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Patna
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 13 2024 | 10:30 PM IST
Rumours of a leak of question paper of the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) preliminary examination erupted at an examination centre on Friday, prompting the commission to warn of police action against those involved in the "conspiracy".

Around 300-400 aspirants boycotted BPSC's 70th Integrated Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) 2024 held at Bapu Examination Centre at Kumhrar in Patna alleging the question paper was leaked even before the examination started.

BPSC chairman Parmar Ravi Manubhai said that examinations were held in a free and fair manner in more than 900 centres, where close to five lakh candidates appeared on Friday.

"The BPSC CCE 70th preliminary examination was held in a single shift from noon to 2 pm. The examination was held in 912 centres across the state, and of those, free and fair exams were held in 911 centres," Parmar told PTI.

"However, in one centre in Patna, some of the candidates snatched questions papers from the invigilators and stormed out of the examination hall screaming that the paper had been leaked. Police action will be initiated against these persons who seem to have acted as a part of conspiracy... we are examining CCTV footage to identify them," he added.

First Published: Dec 13 2024 | 10:30 PM IST

