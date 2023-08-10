Home / India News / Bill for selection of ECs: Cong appeals to political parties to oppose it

Bill for selection of ECs: Cong appeals to political parties to oppose it

Congress MP and whip in Lok Sabha Manickam Tagore charged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah want to control the Election Commission by bringing the bill

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Photo: ANI | Twitter

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 10 2023 | 1:02 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The Congress on Thursday appealed to all democratic forces to oppose a new bill that seeks to regulate the appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners, and asked if the BJD and YSRCP will also join hands.

Congress MP and whip in Lok Sabha Manickam Tagore charged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah want to control the Election Commission by bringing the bill.

The bill has been listed in the day's business in the Rajya Sabha.

"Modi and Shah wants to control the ECI as they are doing now," Tagore alleged on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"All the Democratic forces must appose. Will BJD and YSRCP do," Tagore asked.

The government has listed a bill for introduction in the Rajya Sabha to regulate the appointment, conditions of service and term of office of the Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners.

The Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners (Appointment Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Bill also seeks to set up a procedure for transaction of business by the Election Commission.

According to the bill listed for introduction, future chief election commissioner and election commissioners will be selected by a three-member panel headed by the prime minister and comprising leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha and a Cabinet minister.

This is in contrast to a Supreme Court judgment of March this year which said the panel should comprise the PM, LoP in Lok Sabha and the Chief Justice of India.

A vacancy will arise in the poll panel early next year when Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey demits office on February 14 on attaining the age of 65.

The apex court had in March delivered a landmark verdict aimed at insulating the appointment of Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commissioners from the Executive's interference.

It had ruled that their appointments will be done by the President on the advise of a committee comprising the prime minister, leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha and the Chief Justice of India.

A five-judge constitution bench headed by Justice KM Joseph, in a unanimous verdict, held that this norm will continue to hold good till a law on the issue is made by Parliament.

Before the SC ruling, CEC and Election Commissioners were appointed by the President on the recommendation of the government.

Also Read

Bill proposes cabinet minister, not CJI in selection panel to appoint CEC

Centre notifies appointment of Chief Justices for four high courts

Govt lists bill in Rajya Sabha to regulate appointment of CEC, ECs

BJP conspiracy to weaken India's values will not succeed: Surjewala

Derek O'Brien applauds SC judgement on the appointments of the CEC and ECs

Bill proposes cabinet minister, not CJI in selection panel to appoint CEC

Manipur MLAs urge PM for disarmament to foster environment of peace

Our economy is fastest growing: FM Sitharaman during the no-trust debate

Particulate air pollution growing risk for premature death globally: Study

Vulnerable 'Kamar' tribe in Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari gets habitat rights

Topics :CongressElection CommissionElection CommissionersPoliticsBJDYSRCP

First Published: Aug 10 2023 | 1:02 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Muttiah Muralitharan's Ceylon Beverages to set up plant for cans in Dharwad

CapitaLand launches new India fund, sees $520 million addition to total FUM

India News

No confidence motion LIVE: Manipur CM should be sacked, says Gaurav Gogoi

RBI MPC LIVE: FY24 GDP growth projection unchanged at 6.5%, says Guv Das

Technology News

India's laptop import restrictions smell like bureaucratic desperation

Voot, JioCinema merged; users now free to switch from one platform to other

Economy News

Rupee rises by 5 paise to 82.80 against US dollar ahead of MPC announcement

Rupee eyes RBI monetary policy decision, US inflation data to follow

Next Story