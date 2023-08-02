Home / India News / Bill to allow private sector to mine lithium, other atomic minerals passed

Bill to allow private sector to mine lithium, other atomic minerals passed

The bill was passed by the Upper House of Parliament by voice vote

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Indian Parliament, (Photo: Wikipedia)

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 02 2023 | 6:34 PM IST
A bill that seeks to allow the private sector to mine six out of 12 atomic minerals, including lithium, and deep-seated minerals such as gold and silver was passed by Parliament on Wednesday, amid a walkout by opposition members demanding a discussion over the Manipur violence issue.

Union Minister for Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi moved the The Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2023, when Rajya Sabha reassembled in for the post-lunch period.

The bill was passed by the Upper House of Parliament by voice vote.

It was approved by Lok Sabha last month.

Topics :Monsoon session of ParliamentMining lithiumminerals

First Published: Aug 02 2023 | 5:06 PM IST

