India News

We will collect compensation from the accused for the damage: Haryana CM

116 People have been arrested and the accused are still being identified in regard to the violence that broke out in Haryana after communal clashes

BS Web Team New Delhi
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar

3 min read Last Updated : Aug 02 2023 | 4:39 PM IST
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has stated in a press conference that the accused will have to compensate for the damage caused to private properties during the communal violence that erupted in Haryana.

The unrest began when clashes broke out during a religious procession in Nuh on Monday, July 31. The violence spread to adjoining cities and resulted in at least six deaths and property damage.

CM Khattar said, "We have passed an Act wherein it provides that for any loss government issues compensation for the loss to Public property but as far as Private property is concerned, those who caused the loss are liable to compensate for it. So, we will provide for loss to public property and for the private property we will say that compensation be collected from those who are liable for it.”
116 people have been arrested while the search for the other accused is still ongoing. The chief minister added that the conspirators are being identified.

On Tuesday, Khattar had termed the Nuh violence "unfortunate" and said the attack on a VHP procession was "well-planned which pointed to a larger conspiracy".

Separately in a press briefing, Nuh Deputy Commissioner Prashant Panwar stated that they were reviewing the situation and would be making decisions regarding reopening schools and reinstating internet facilities.

Panwar said, "We will review the situation and then will decide on the reopening of schools and colleges in the area. Internet facility will be also started again after reviewing the situation in the area.”

Regarding the steps taken to strengthen security, he added, “14 forces of paramilitary and almost 20 companies of Haryana Police are deployed here. Today we will give relaxation between 3-5 pm in all the areas where curfew is imposed. We will review this relaxation time."

#WATCH | Haryana: Nuh Deputy Commissioner Prashant Panwar says, "We will review the situation and then will decide on reopening of schools and colleges in the area. Internet facility will be also started again after reviewing the situation in the area. 14 forces of paramilitary… pic.twitter.com/KgcI4j8iBp

— ANI (@ANI) August 2, 2023

Topics :HaryanaManohar Lal KhattarCommunal violence in IndiaCommunal clashesBS Web Reports

First Published: Aug 02 2023 | 4:28 PM IST

