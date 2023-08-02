Dharavi redevelopment: Residents welcome move, but have no clue about plan

Rashida, a 27-year-old employee at a retail outlet, describes the challenging living conditions near her home in Dharavi, where a sewer system runs nearby. Having lived here since her childhood, she's familiar with problems such as occasional flooding and the ever-present stench. Now, Rashida is hopeful for some level of 'redevelopment' in Dharavi to alleviate the residents' struggles.

Rashida is one among the 700,000 residents inhabiting the famous Mumbai slum region, which is now poised for a significant transformation.



The Maharashtra government recently assigned the Adani group the task of redeveloping the world's largest slum, with an investment proposal of Rs 5,069 crore. This planned revamp aims to convert the area, currently congested with tiny homes and workshops, into a bustling locale of offices, malls, and apartments.

"The project aims to provide comprehensive and holistic redevelopment, addressing the housing and rehabilitation needs of both eligible and ineligible residents," Adani stated in a note.



Despite Adani's promise to develop the area into a planned settlement, many hopeful residents remain in the dark about the detailed redevelopment plans. "We've only heard stories about redevelopment, but nothing has ever materialised. People only come here, talk, and leave. We have no updates after that. My knowledge of the redevelopment news is only hearsay," shared Padmakar Acharya, 65, a resident of Dharavi, who lives with a family of four.

A similar sentiment is echoed by another resident who requested anonymity. He mentioned that no one had spoken to him or his family regarding the project. Satish Ramugade, 53, a home-based leather product craftsman, voiced the same concern, adding that he is yet to figure out where to relocate once the area is cleared for construction.



Despite their limited knowledge of the redevelopment blueprint, the residents Business Standard spoke to welcomed the initiative. Rashida, Acharya, and Ramugade agree that Dharavi needs a change, and the redevelopment plan could usher in a new era for the residents.

This neighborhood represents a unique blend of residential spaces and an array of small to medium-scale economic activities. Many residents have converted their homes into makeshift workplaces during the day, reverting to residential spaces at night.



Ganesh Chougule, a resident since the 1990s, underscores the importance of employment for Dharavi's inhabitants. "People work nearby, and many women are employed here. Now, with everything being relocated, people will face unemployment again. Where will these employees go?" he questioned.

Mohammed Rahman, 46, a craftsman at a local workshop, expressed a similar concern, "When this area undergoes redevelopment, I will have to relocate wherever my business owners shift their base to. I'm unsure where others will move after the redevelopment. I hope to live in the same area as my coworkers," he said.



Others have shared comparable expectations for the project.

"Dharavi enjoys good connectivity with buses and the local train, and we also have a market nearby. I source my raw materials from that market. The redeveloped project should offer similar facilities," Ramugade added.



Acharya suggested the project should include essential amenities like a bathroom, washroom, and kitchen for their homes.

Among other things, Rashida emphasized her family's desire to maintain their home base within Dharavi. Chougule also stressed, "The residents of Dharavi should be rehabilitated in Dharavi itself. They should not be forced to leave the place and move somewhere outside."



However, as the Adani group takes over the area, some residents and business owners expressed caution.

"Millions of people live and work here. Their demands should be taken into consideration, or there will be chaos. Many aren't aware of the redevelopment project as they are migrant workers from different states. They may not face any immediate impact, but their workplaces will be relocated, causing substantial problems for business owners and residents," said Sachin Shinde, a native of Dharavi who runs a leather-based product manufacturing unit here.