Home / India News / Bill to reserve one-third seats for women in J-K assembly introduced in LS

Bill to reserve one-third seats for women in J-K assembly introduced in LS

The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Second Amendment) Bill, 2023 was introduced in the House by Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai

ANI

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2023 | 2:58 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

A bill seeking to reserve one-third of assembly seats in Jammu and Kashmir was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Second Amendment) Bill, 2023 was introduced in the House by Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The bill seeks to enable greater representation and participation of women as public representatives in law-making processes of Jammu and Kashmir assembly.

Parliament has enacted the Constitution (One Hundred and Sixth Amendment) Act, 2023 to pave way for reservation of one-third of the total number of seats for women in Lok Sabha, state assemblies and \in Delhi assembly.

The bill seeks to make similar provisions in Jammu and Kashmir by amending the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019.

Trinamool Congress MP Saugata Roy said that elections have not been announed to Jammu and Kashmir assembly and there is no hurry to introduce the bill.

Also Read

Omar Abdullah calls yoga event at Budgam's sufi saint shrine 'photo-op'

Red alert issued for J-K's Kathua, Samba district amid incessant rains

Police arrests 3 LeT terrorist associates in J-K's Budgam district

Heavy rains trigger landslides in J-K's Kathua, houses damaged, 5 dead

Rohingya Muslims demand release from 'holding centre' in J-K's Kathua

Dunki explained: What is the donkey flight illegal immigration method?

First Indian astronaut on moon by 2040, says Isro Chairman Somanath

Delhi HC asks Centre to respond to AAP's plea to allot land for its offices

Telangana CM orders stringent action against drug supply, abuse in state

Not possible to collect data on illegal migrants living in country: Govt

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Women Reservation BillJammu and KashmirJammuLaw

First Published: Dec 12 2023 | 2:58 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

BBC World Service India to restructure shareholding for FDI norm compliance

Adani Group contractor probed by govt resurfaces under a new name

Technology News

iQOO 12 India launch today: Know specifications, watch livestream, and more

Corning to set up Rs 1,000 crore Gorilla Glass facility in Tamil Nadu

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', min temperature remains below 7 degrees

CP to Mandi House: You must pay double parking fees at 91 spots in Delhi

Economy News

India's domestic aviation capacity soars beyond pre-pandemic level

States' gross fiscal deficit below Budget Estimate for a 2nd yr: RBI report

Next Story