Home / India News / Lok Sabha passes bill to set up agency to fund research across universities

Lok Sabha passes bill to set up agency to fund research across universities

The Anusandhan National Research Foundation Bill-2023 seeks to set up a Rs 50,000-cr fund, with sizeable contribution from private sector to seed, grow and promote R&D

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Photo: ANI | Twitter

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2023 | 2:21 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

A bill to set up a national agency to fund research across universities in the country was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Friday by Union Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh.

The Anusandhan National Research Foundation Bill-2023 seeks to set up a Rs 50,000-crore fund, with a sizeable contribution from the private sector, to "seed, grow and promote" research and development (R&D) and foster a culture of research and innovation throughout India's universities, colleges, research institutions, and R&D laboratories.

It seeks to set up different funds the Anusandhan National Research Foundation Fund, for the financing of activities under the Act; the Innovation Fund for supporting outstanding creativity in the areas supported by the foundation; the Science and Engineering Research Fund for the continuation of the projects and programmes initiated under the Science and Engineering Research Board Act, 2008; and one or more special-purpose funds for any specific project or research.

According to the government, the National Research Foundation will be an apex body to provide high-level strategic direction of scientific research in the country as per recommendations of the National Education Policy (NEP).

"NRF will forge collaborations among the industry, academia, and government departments and research institutions, and create an interface mechanism for participation and contribution of industries and state governments in addition to the scientific and line ministries," Singh said in June when the Union Cabinet approved the bill.

He said the NRF will focus on creating a policy framework and putting in place regulatory processes that can encourage collaboration and increased spending by the industry on R&D.

The NRF will have a governing board consisting of 15 to 25 eminent researchers and professionals, and it will be headed by the prime minister. The education minister and the science and technology Minister will be the vice presidents of the NRF.

The proposed foundation will also have an executive council under the principal scientific adviser.

Also Read

Bihar Cabinet approves Rs 309 cr for construction of AIIMS-Darbhanga

NRF: A landmark initiative

Government yet to come up with satisfactory answers on AIIMS server attack

Glenmark Life Sciences Q1FY24 results: Net profit up 24.5% to Rs 135.4 cr

India, UK sign agreement to collaborate on science and innovation

Cauvery issue: TN CM urges PM to intervene, advise K'taka to release water

Weather Forecast (Aug 4): When and Where to expect rainfall today

Modi surname case: Supreme Court stays conviction of Rahul Gandhi

SC sets aside Calcutta HC order on registration of FIR against Suvendu

Modi surname row: Purnesh Modi's original surname not Modi, Rahul tells SC

Topics :Lok SabhaResearchUniversityfundings

First Published: Aug 04 2023 | 2:21 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Tata Consumer, ITC among companies looking to buy into Organic India

Fintech firm Paytm's average monthly users increase by 19% to 9.3 crore

India News

Rajnath to present military inter-services organisations bill in Lok Sabha

Uttarakhand: 12 missing after flashfloods wash away shops near Gaurikund

Technology

Apple hits record iPhone sales mark in India despite global slowdown

What are room-temperature superconductors and what's the LK-99 controversy?

Economy News

Minister, Opposition spar after Data Bill classified as 'financial Bill'

As tomato prices soar, Punjab guv orders halting consumption in Raj Bhavan

Next Story