Home / India News / Modi surname case: Supreme Court stays conviction of Rahul Gandhi

Modi surname case: Supreme Court stays conviction of Rahul Gandhi

During the hearing on Friday, Abhishek Singhvi, who was representing Gandhi, said that Purnesh Modi's original surname is not Modi but belongs to the Modh Varnika Samaj

BS Web Team New Delhi
Rahul Gandhi

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2023 | 3:35 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court (SC) on Friday stayed the conviction of Rahul Gandhi in a 2019 defamation case over his Modi surname remark. A bench comprising Justices B R Gavai, P S Narasimha and P V Sanjay Kumar said the trial court did not give any particular reasons for imposing a punishment of two years imprisonment on Gandhi.  

"Considering the aforesaid and particularly that no reasons have been given by the trial judge for a maximum sentence which has incurred disqualification, order of conviction needs to stay during pendency of proceedings," the Court said, as quoted by Bar and Bench. 

During the hearing on Friday, Abhishek Singhvi, who was representing Gandhi, said that Purnesh Modi's original surname is not Modi. He belongs to the Modh Varnika Samaj. 

Singhvi added that his client is "not a hardened criminal" and there is no conviction in any case despite several cases filed against him by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers. The top court was hearing a plea by Gandhi challenging the Gujarat High Court verdict which dismissed his plea seeking a stay on his conviction in a defamation case over his "Modi surname" remark.

Purnesh Modi had filed a criminal defamation case in 2019 against Gandhi over his "How come all thieves have Modi as the common surname?" remark made during an election rally in Kolar in Karnataka on April 13, 2019.

The Congress leader was disqualified as a Member of Parliament on March 24 after a Gujarat court convicted him and sentenced him to two-year imprisonment on charges of criminal defamation. 

Also Read

Modi surname case: SC to hear Rahul Gandhi's plea against verdict today

Rahul Gandhi convicted in Modi surname defamation case: What we know so far

The political impact of Rahul Gandhi's legal woes

Congress Prez Kharge summoned by district court for Bajrang Dal remarks

Rahul Gandhi gets two-year jail term in Modi surname defamation case

SC sets aside Calcutta HC order on registration of FIR against Suvendu

Modi surname row: Purnesh Modi's original surname not Modi, Rahul tells SC

HC permits virtual production of Yasin Malik in terror funding case

Cyber attacks surge over 2-fold in India in first half of 2023: Report

Fire breaks out in 16th floor flat of Mumbai high-rise, none hurt

Topics :Rahul GandhiSupreme CourtdefamationDefamation caseCriminal defamationGujarat High CourtBS Web Reports

First Published: Aug 04 2023 | 1:52 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Tata Consumer, ITC among companies looking to buy into Organic India

Fintech firm Paytm's average monthly users increase by 19% to 9.3 crore

India News

Rajnath to present military inter-services organisations bill in Lok Sabha

Uttarakhand: 12 missing after flashfloods wash away shops near Gaurikund

Technology

Apple hits record iPhone sales mark in India despite global slowdown

What are room-temperature superconductors and what's the LK-99 controversy?

Economy News

Minister, Opposition spar after Data Bill classified as 'financial Bill'

As tomato prices soar, Punjab guv orders halting consumption in Raj Bhavan

Next Story