Bindeshwar Pathak, founder of Sulabh International passes away at 80

Bindeshwar Pathak established the Sulabh International Social Service in 1970, to resolve the country's sanitation problems

New Delhi

Aug 15 2023
Bindeshwar Pathak, founder of Sulabh International, passed away in AIIMS-Delhi on Tuesday due to cardiac arrest. He was 80.

According to some media reports, Pathak's health suddenly deteriorated shortly after hoisting the national flag at Sulabh International's headquarters office in Delhi, following which he was rushed to AIIMS. A source at the hospital said Pathak was declared brought dead at 1.42 pm. The cause of the death was cardiac arrest, he added.

PM Modi condoles demise of Bindeshwar Pathak

Condoling the social activist's death, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Pathak's passing away "is a profound loss for our nation".

"He was a visionary who worked extensively for societal progress and empowering the downtrodden. Bindeshwar made it his mission to build a cleaner India. He provided monumental support to the Swachh Bharat Mission," PM Modi said on X (formerly Twitter).

"During our various conversations, his passion towards Swachhata was always visible. His work will continue to inspire several people. My deepest condolences to his family and loved ones during this difficult time. Om Shanti," the PM added.

The passing away of Dr. Bindeshwar Pathak Ji is a profound loss for our nation. He was a visionary who worked extensively for societal progress and empowering the downtrodden.

Bindeshwar Ji made it his mission to build a cleaner India. He provided monumental support to the… pic.twitter.com/z93aqoqXrc

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 15, 2023
Pathak's Sulabh International has constructed nearly 1.3 million household toilets and 54 million government toilets based on an innovative design. Apart from the construction of toilets, the organisation has led a movement to discourage manual cleaning of human waste.

Pathak founded the Sulabh International Social Service Organisation in 1970, integrating technological innovation with humanitarian principles.

The organisation, which has approximately 50,000 volunteers, seeks to promote human rights, environmental sanitation, non-conventional energy sources, waste management, and social reforms through education.

He pioneered the inventive use of biogas production by connecting Sulabh toilets to fermentation plants, which he designed over three decades ago and are now becoming a byword for sanitation in developing countries worldwide.

His work is regarded as groundbreaking in social transformation, particularly in sanitation and hygiene.

Pathak was the brand ambassador for Indian Railways' Swachh Rail Mission. He also garnered numerous national and international accolades for his work with this organisation.

Pathak was awarded the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Award for Excellence in Public Administration, Academics, and Management in 2017. 

In 1991, he was awarded the Padma Bhushan, India's third-highest civilian honour.

In 2016, New York City designated April 14 as 'Bindeshwar Pathak Day,' in honor of his and his organisation's achievements to improve the lives of those in the "most dehumanising situation."

First Published: Aug 15 2023 | 6:03 PM IST

