Yoga, Ayush being recognised globally due to govt's efforts: PM Modi

The world also saw India's potential in the way it dealt with the coronavirus crisis, Modi said, adding that pandemic has taught that development is not possible without a human centric approach

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 15 2023 | 5:23 PM IST
Yoga and Ayush are being acknowledged across the globe as holistic healthcare is the need of the post-Covid world, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday.

Addressing the nation on the 77th Independence Day from the ramparts of the Red Fort, Modi said that his government has established a separate Ayush Ministry bringing the world's attention to Ayush and Yoga.

Ayush Ministry covers alternative healthcare systems, including, Ayurveda, yoga, Unani and Homeopathy.

"The world is now watching us because of our commitment. If we ourselves deny its potential, how will the world accept it. But when the ministry was set up, the world also realised its value," Modi said.

The world also saw India's potential in the way it dealt with the coronavirus crisis, Modi said, adding that pandemic has taught that development is not possible without a human centric approach.

"When the supply chains of other countries were disrupted, we had advocated a human centric approach to ensure world's progress," he said.

First Published: Aug 15 2023 | 5:23 PM IST

