BJP demands KCR to release white paper on what govt did for tribals

Telangana BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Sunday demanded that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao come out with a white paper on what his government has done for tribal people in the past nine years.

Addressing BJP booth committee members at Mulugu, Sanjay Kumar said that before the Assembly elections, KCR had promised to implement 12 per cent reservations for Scheduled Tribes, but deliberately not done it by linking it to the reservations for Muslims, a release from Telangana BJP said.

"It was a conspiracy to hoodwink the tribal people. If the Chief Minister is sincere, he should promulgate a special ordinance and implement 12 per cent quota for the STs. Does he have the commitment to do so?" Sanjay Kumar asked.

He accused KCR of "cheating" the tribals once again by dodging on providing title deeds for 'Podu' lands (shifting cultivation). Even for establishment of a Tribal University at Mulugu, the Chief Minister had not allotted lands for years, he claimed.

Alleging that the Chief Minister and his family had amassed huge wealth, the Telangana BJP president claimed that KCR had made Telangana a bankrupt state by resorting to borrowings of over Rs 5 lakh crore.

He also claimed that the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) had been ruling Telangana on the lines of West Bengal, and accused it of terrorising opposition leaders who questioned the KCR government.

Stating that the BJP would fly the saffron flag in all the areas where there were green flags, Sanjay asked the people whether they wanted the BJP which celebrated the victories of India or the "BRS which celebrated the victory of Pakistan".

Kumar also reiterated that the BJP would not forge an alliance with any party, the release added.