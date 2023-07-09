BJP drafts new members in National Executive, Satish Punia among entrants

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday nominated 10 members to the party's national executive.

According to an official release, the saffron party appointed former Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, former Rajasthan BJP president Satish Punia, former Andhra Pradesh BJP president Somu Veerraju, among other party leaders, to its top decision making body.

"BJP National President JP Nadda has made the following appointments; Suresh Kashyap, Sanjay Jaiswal, Vishnu Deo Sai, Dharamlal Kaushik, Ashwani Sharma, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Somu Veerraju, Deepak Prakash, Satish Punia, Kirodi Lal Meena," the party said in a statement.

The BJP also appointed K. Subhash Kannoth as the party's general secretary in Kerala.

Earlier, on Friday, the BJP announced election in-charges for four poll-bound states -- Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh. Telangana and Madhya Pradesh.

While Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi was appointed as the BJP's Rajasthan election in-charge, former Gujarat deputy chief minister Nitin Patel and Haryana leader Kuldeep Bishnoi were appointed as co-in charges.

Om Prakash Mathur was appointed as the Chhattisgarh election-in-charge while Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya was named his co-incharge.

Union Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav was appointed as the Madhya Pradesh election in-charge while Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw was named as his co-incharge in the state.

Former Union minister and BJP MP Prakash Javadekar was appointed as the party's Telangana election-incharge while Sunil Bansal was picked as his co-incharge.

The BJP has moved through the gears in their preparations for the assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Telangana to be held later this year, as well as the crucial 2024 Lok Sabha elections. (ANI)

