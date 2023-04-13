Home / India News / BJP follows AAP, launches free pilgrimage programme for Delhi's elderly

BJP follows AAP, launches free pilgrimage programme for Delhi's elderly

The BJP on Thursday launched a free pilgrimage programme for the elderly and women with Virendra Sachdeva, the party's Delhi unit chief, flagging off four buses ferrying devotees to Mathura-Vrindavan

New Delhi
BJP follows AAP, launches free pilgrimage programme for Delhi's elderly

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 13 2023 | 3:46 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The BJP on Thursday launched a free pilgrimage programme for the elderly and women with Virendra Sachdeva, the party's Delhi unit chief, flagging off four buses ferrying devotees to Mathura-Vrindavan.

The BJP's free pilgrimage programme is modelled on the AAP government's Mukhya Mantri Teerth Yatra Yojna, under which elderly citizens are sent on pilgrimages for free across the country.

The four buses, flagged off on Thursday from Kondli here, ferried around 200 elderly citizens and women to Mathura, Vrindavan and Govardhan.

The soul of India resides in places of pilgrimage and we are alive as long as our religion and culture are alive, Sachdeva said.

Vishnu Mittal, the BJP's Delhi unit treasurer, said two buses would set off for different pilgrimage sites with senior citizens and women from the city every week.

There are many devotees who are going on a pilgrimage for the first time and rickshaws have been arranged for those pilgrims who face difficulties while walking. They are also being provided with food, Sachdeva said.

"In the coming days, we will send buses to Varanasi and Ayodhya. India's culture is the oldest and best and it is our duty to protect it," he said.

The BJP has undertaken the programme in association with the non-profit group Aao Saath Chalen, Mittal said.

The pilgrimage programme will be completely free. All arrangements for food and accommodation will be ensured through Aao Saath Chalen, he added.

Topics :BJP MLAsBJPAAP governmentAAP

First Published: Apr 13 2023 | 1:56 PM IST

Also Read

Two dead, many others injured after fire breaks out at Vrindavan hotel

Non-NCR cities attracted 60% new housing projects in last 5 yrs: UP RERA

UP govt installs 5,000 CCTVs across cities for active surveillance

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath inaugurates ISKCON campus in Mathura

UP set to get its third international cricket stadium in Varanasi

India can meet security challenges posed by Pakistan, China: Jaishankar

Amit Shah urges Indians to visit its 'first village' Kibithoo in Arunachal

Panel on digital competition law likely to finalise report by May-end

Increase in demand for all categories of tea barring Darjeeling leaf

Thumbs up to safety: US aviation agency rewards top safety rating to India

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story