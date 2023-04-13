Increase in demand for all categories of tea barring Darjeeling leaf

Barring Darjeeling leaf, all other categories of tea marked an impressive increase in demand during Sale-15, a Calcutta Tea Traders' Association (CTTA) official said here on Thursday.

The auction (Sale-15) was held on April 11 and 12, he said.

According to CTTA data, the total offerings amounted to 44,624 packages (12,96,550 kg) comprising 22,532 packages of CTC leaf, 18,750 packages of orthodox, 405 packages of Darjeeling leaf and 2,937 packages of dust tea.

CTC leaf met 53.05 per cent of its demand at below Rs 150 per kg price level and a total of 3,88,588 kg of different categories were sold at an average price of Rs 180.67 per kg.

Around 21.74 per cent of the total demand was witnessed for CTC leaf at above Rs 250 per kg level, it said.

Western India operated for liquoring sorts while major blender operated on plainer sorts. Other internal and local dealers registered good support, the data reflected. Some enquiry on bolder brokens was in evidence from exporters.

Orthodox offerings once again witnessed a good demand at higher price range and a total of 2,44,982 kg of different qualities were sold at an average price of Rs 256.53 per kg.

Only 5.51 per cent of total demand was marked at below Rs 150 per kg and above 58.33 per cent was claimed at a higher price level. Few old season teas met with strong demand and sold readily. Middle East remained selective while CIS marked good support.

Darjeeling leaf once again maintained fair demand at a lower price level and only 1,905 kg of different quality was sold at an average price of Rs 283.89 per kg. Around 74.41 per cent of the total demand was observed for Darjeeling leaf at below Rs 200 per kg level while 20.54 per cent was marked at above Rs 500 per kg.

Nominal quantity of first flush whole leaf on offer was sold in line with quality.Old season teas faced some resistance. Local operators and internals were in mainstay.

The total demand for this week's dust offerings amounted to 23,597 kg which was claimed at an average price of Rs 207.36 per kg.

Around 25.88 per cent of the total demand was marked for at a lower price level and 32.06 per cent was observed at a higher price level, the data revealed.

Major blenders remained quiet. Western India operated selectively and other internals saw good support.

The number of buyers for CTC, Orthodox, Darjeeling leaf and dust tea was 103, 52, 10 and 35 respectively during this session, the official data added.