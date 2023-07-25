BJP functionaries among 18 arrested over attack on Meghalaya CM's office

At least 18 people, including two BJP Mahila Morcha functionaries, were arrested for their alleged involvement in the attack on chief minister's office in Tura town in western Meghalaya, which left five policemen injured, a senior officer said on Tuesday.

Police have also launched a manhunt for two Trinamool Congress leaders for allegedly instigating a mob to attack the building on Monday night.

The attack, resulting in arson and vandalism, took place when Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma was holding a meeting with leaders of Achik Conscious Holistically Integrated Krima (ACHIK) and Garo Hills State Movement Committee (GHSMC), who were fasting to press for their demand to make Tura the winter capital of the northeastern state. The CM, who was inside the building, was not injured in the violence.

"Eighteen people, including two women, have been arrested for vandalism and arson at the CM's office in Tura on Monday night. At least 21 vehicles were damaged. Cases were filed against the accused," the officer told PTI.

The two BJP Mahila Morcha functionaries were identified as Belina M Marak and Dilche Ch Marak, he said.

A manhunt has been launched for two TMC leaders for allegedly instigating the mob to turn violent, the officer said.

The CM has announced a relief of Rs 50,000 for the injured policemen, who were admitted to a hospital and are currently out of danger.

Police said that while the protesters were ostensibly seeking winter capital, a large number of outsiders mingled with them and started throwing stones at the chief minister's office, following which law enforcers used tear gas shells and lathi-charge to disperse the mob.

District Deputy Commissioner Jagdish Chelani imposed a night curfew in Tura town on Monday night after the incident and the district administration is currently reviewing the law and order situation, another official said.

He said educational institutions in Tura municipal area were also directed to remain closed during the day as a precautionary measure in view of the situation.

However, shops opened and vehicles were seen plying the roads.