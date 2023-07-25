Home / India News / Over 6,000 posts of Captain, Major ranks vacant in Army: MoS Ajay Bhatt

Over 6,000 posts of Captain, Major ranks vacant in Army: MoS Ajay Bhatt

Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt said that in order to mitigate the shortage, a proposal to make short service entry more attractive is under consideration

BS Web Team New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2023 | 12:56 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The Indian Army has 2,094 posts vacant for Major rank officers and 4,734 Captain rank officers, Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt wrote in separate replies to questions posed by Rajya Sabha MPs Kumar Ketkar and Jebi Mather Hisham.

Bhatt attributed the failure to fill the positions to low recruitment during the Covid-19 pandemic and low intake in all support cadre entries, particularly the Short Service Commission (SSC). A person may serve in the Army for a maximum of 14 years under the SSC.

"In order to alleviate the shortage, a proposal to make short service entry more attractive is being considered," the minister said.

Bhatt also stated that the Army, Navy, and Air Force were all in need of 630 doctors, 73 dentists, and 701 nurses. Of these, the Army had the most vacancies, with 598 doctors, 56 dentists, and 528 nurses, he said.

The minister added that the Army was short of 1,495 paramedical staff, the Navy of 392 and the Air Force of 73.

In another reply on July 21, Bhatt informed the Lok Sabha that the Air Force was short of 2,617 personnel with ranks up to lieutenant commander, 881 squadron leaders, and 940 flight lieutenants.

The minister had also stated that the available force was sufficient to meet current operational requirements.

"The operational readiness and effectiveness of Army units is being maintained with organisational resources,” he had said.

Also Read

Shrinking of sarkari naukri: Why it's empty chairs in central govt jobs

Alia Bhatt buys apartment in Pali Hill for Rs 37 cr; gifts flats to sister

FIR filed against BJP's Amit Malviya for "derogatory" posts on Rahul Gandhi

Who is Ajay Banga, nominated by Joe Biden to be next World Bank president?

Major Bakhtawar Singh Brar, one of oldest Army veterans, passes away at 109

Oppn continues protest over demands on Manipur, LS adjourned till 2 pm

AG recommends setting panel to review if execution by hanging proportionate

Taiwan tracks 25 Chinese military planes, 4 naval ships around country

Elon Musk's SpaceX rocket Falcon 9 punches a hole in earth's Ionosphere

India to be world's largest economy by 2060, says UK MP Karan Bilimoria

Topics :CentreIndian ArmyParliamentArmyBS Web Reports

First Published: Jul 25 2023 | 12:56 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story