BJP issues 3-line whip to its Rajya Sabha MPs for passage of key Bills

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has issued a three-line whip for its MPs to be present in Rajya Sabha on Monday for the passage of important Bills in the Upper House, sources said.

The government has listed two Bills for passage in Rajya Sabha including The Jammu and Kashmir Appropriation Bill 2023 and The Appropriation Bill 2023.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will move The Jammu and Kashmir Appropriation (No. 2) Bill 2023, to authorise payment and appropriation of certain sums from and out of the Consolidated Fund of the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir for the services of the financial year 2023-24. The Bill was passed by Lok Sabha last week without discussion amid din in the Lower House.

Sitharaman will move The Jammu and Kashmir Appropriation Bill 2023 to authorise payment and appropriation of certain further sums from and out of the Consolidated Fund of the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir for the services of the financial year 2022-23.

The Finance Minister will also move The Appropriation (No. 2) Bill 2023, to authorise payment and appropriation of certain further sums from and out of the Consolidated Fund of India for the services of the financial year 2022-23. The Bill has also been passed by Lok Sabha without discussion.

Meanwhile, Lok Sabha on March 24 passed the Finance Bill 2023 with several official amendments amid din created by sloganeering by the Opposition parliamentarians who continued with their demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the Adani-Hindenburg issue.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharman tabled 64 official amendments to the Finance Bill which was tabled in Parliament on February 1 along with the Budget proposals.