BJP leader Dilip Ghosh's step-son found dead in New Town flat, probe on

Dilip Ghosh's step-son Srinjay Majumdar was found dead under mysterious circumstances in his New Town flat

Representative Image
Nandini Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 13 2025 | 5:14 PM IST
The body of Srinjay Majumdar — son of Rinku Majumdar, who recently married BJP leader Dilip Ghosh — was found under mysterious circumstances in a flat in Kolkata’s New Town area on Tuesday, police confirmed.
 
Srinjay, 26, was rushed to a nearby private hospital, where doctors declared him “brought dead”, a police officer said.
 
“The cause of death is yet to be determined. A post-mortem examination will reveal more. We are investigating the case from all angles,” the officer added. 
As of now, no official complaint has been lodged by either Rinku Majumdar or any member of the deceased’s family.
 
Srinjay was the only son of Rinku Majumdar, a prominent leader of the BJP’s women’s wing. The family had recently drawn public attention following Rinku’s marriage to senior BJP leader Dilip Ghosh in a private ceremony held last month.
 
Despite not being present at the wedding due to work-related travel, Srinjay had shown full support for his mother’s decision. “I am happy, very content. I had supported my mother in her decision to marry and will continue to support her always,” Srinjay had said following the ceremony. 

He worked at an IT firm in Salt Lake, Kolkata and was reportedly living alone in the New Town flat where his body was found.
 
[With inputs from PTI]
First Published: May 13 2025 | 5:14 PM IST

