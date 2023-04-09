Home / India News / BJP leader Poonia slams Rajasthan government over crimes against women

BJP leader Poonia slams Rajasthan government over crimes against women

The BJP leader claimed that the entire state is troubled by the increase in crimes due to the "broken" law-and-order situation

Jaipur
BJP leader Poonia slams Rajasthan government over crimes against women

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 09 2023 | 9:28 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

BJP leader Satish Poonia on Sunday mounted an offensive on the Congress government in Rajasthan on the issue of law and order and alleged that the state was top in crimes against women.

Poonia, the deputy leader of opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly, on Sunday reached Pachpadra in Barmer district with a BJP delegation to meet family members of the Dalit woman who was allegedly set afire after being raped. She died while undergoing treatment in Jodhpur.

"The rape and murder of a Dalit woman in Pachpadra is shocking. As a result of the state's failed law-and-order situation, women today are insecure and the spirits of criminals are high," Poonia told reporters.

The 30-year-old woman was allegedly raped on Thursday by Shakoor Khan at her home in Barmer district's Balotra and set her on fire. The woman was cremated on Sunday after a post-mortem.

Poonia said Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, in order to save his chair, has forgotten the people of the state.

He said in a statement that the morale of criminals in Rajasthan has been high since the arrival of the Gehlot government and crimes against women have hit a peak.

Cases of rape and violence are continuously increasing under Congress rule, he alleged.

The BJP leader claimed that the entire state is troubled by the increase in crimes due to the "broken" law-and-order situation.

Poonia also claimed that the Congress government has weakened the morale of the police.

Only three per cent of Rajasthan's budget is spent on policing and there is a shortage of manpower and other resources, he alleged and added that Gehlot did not take any step to strengthen the police.

During his visit, Poonia was accompanied by Jogeshwar Garg, the party's whip in the Rajasthan Assembly, Lok Sabha MP PP Chaudhary and MLA Hamir Singh Bhayal, among others.

Topics :Rajasthan governmentBJPwomen

First Published: Apr 09 2023 | 8:10 PM IST

Also Read

T20 World Cup Final Highlights: Australia complete 2nd hattrick of titles

Women's T20 World Cup: India fail again, lose to AUS by 5 runs in semifinal

Women's T20 World Cup Semis: South Africa create history, qualify for final

Women's T20 World Cup final: Australia vs South Africa live stream in India

India W vs Australia W, Women's T20 World Cup: How to live stream in India

Sugar rush: Ex-mill prices up nearly Rs 150-200 per quintal in a month

Making good citizen important than making children score good marks: Atishi

India's 9% electricity to come from nuclear sources by 2047: Jitendra Singh

Adani Power begins electricity supply from Godda plant to Bangladesh

Election-seizure touches Rs 100 cr in 10 days of K'taka poll announcement

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story