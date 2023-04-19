BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari hits out at TMC, demands probe against Mamata

West Bengal Leader of Opposition (LoP) Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday lashed out at the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government and demanded that the central agencies probe the Chief Minister under the Saradha scam.

Reacting to a fresh notice by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to TMC National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee, Adhikari called the agency's action "prompt" and "proactive".

CBI on Tuesday asked Abhishek Banerjee to appear before the agency in connection with the teacher's recruitment scam in the state.

Speaking to ANI, here in Singur, Hooghly, the BJP leader said, "CBI is doing a very fine and pro-active job. Despite so much non-cooperation from the state government, the agency is doing prompt work. TMC MLA Jiban Krishna Saha tried to snatch his phone from the officers and tried to destroy the evidence. In wake of this, CBI's action is correct and this should continue, or else Mamata and her men will destroy all the evidence".

He further demanded that the central agencies probe Mamata Banerjee in connection with the alleged Saradha scam.

"There are several cases going on against Abhishek Banerjee. I just demand the central agencies take action against the Bua-Bhatija (Mamata and Abhishek Banerjee). CBI has enough evidence to probe Mamata under the Sharda scam but it is not investigating. If Delhi CM Kejriwal can be questioned over the excise policy case, why can't Mamata?" Adhikari asked.

The Bengal LoP further added, "Similarly, there is much evidence against Abhishek Banerjee, and regarding the involvement of his several family members. The people of Bengal are asking why action is not being taken against him? Also, I am raising this issue throughout the rallies and campaigns. If I am lying, why isn't he (Abhishek Banerjee) not filing a defamation case against me".

On being asked about the speculation regarding TMC leader Mukul Roy joining the BJP, Adhikari straightaway said that the party doesn't need "such people".

"We are not interested in such people. We are only interested in strengthening our booths under 'Mera Booth Sabse Majboot (My booth is the strongest)'. Our MPs, MLAs and other leaders are working to bring the non-BJP voters in favour of our party. Bengal BJP is very self-independent and we don't need any other leader," Adhikari said.

He also attacked the West Bengal CM over her demanding the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and said that she is doing it under "fear psychosis".

"She (Mamata Banerjee) called Amit Shah gunda, and me a dacoit. She is giving such unethical statements only due to fear psychosis. She called the Home Minister four times in the last month requesting to look at the national status of her party. But, the Home Minister clearly told her, that ECI is an independent and constitutional body and works as per the laws," Adhikari further said.

The BJP leader also said that TMC has not faced an "active opposition" like the BJP in the state under its rule in Bengal.

"TMC has not seen an active opposition like us (BJP) in its rule. Both CPM and Congress had settings with her. But, we have been constantly raising public issues, and demanding an investigation against every corruption allegation. Our 70 MLAs are enough to fight TMC's 200 MLAs. Everyone in TMC is a thief and will go to jail," Adhikari said.