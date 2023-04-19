Home / India News / LIVE: Nepal President Ram Chandra Poudel to be shifted to AIIMS Delhi

LIVE: Nepal President Ram Chandra Poudel to be shifted to AIIMS Delhi

BS Web Team New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 19 2023 | 8:54 AM IST
The President of Nepal Ram Chandra Poudel is being shifted to AIIMS Delhi from Tribhuwan University Teaching Hospital. He was admitted to the hospital yesterday after fall in oxygen levels and lung infection.

An earthquake of magnitude 4.6 on the Richter scale struck 62 km West of Bengkulu, Indonesia on Wednesday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported. 

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said his country has completed the development of its first military spy satellite and ordered officials to go ahead with its launch as planned. On his visit to the North's aerospace agency Tuesday, Kim stressed it's crucial to acquire a space-based surveillance system in the face of what he called US-led security threats, the Korean Central News Agency said.

9:20 AM Apr 23

2 goods trains collide near Singhpur railway station, drivers injured

8:50 AM Apr 23

8:37 AM Apr 23

Former MLA Anil Lad resigns from Congress, joins JDS ahead of Karnataka assembly polls

2 goods trains collide near Singhpur railway station, drivers injured

Two goods trains collided with each other near Singhpur railway station. The engines of the trains caught fire after the collision. The drivers have been injured, and two railway workers feared trapped. Rescue operation underway. All trains on the Bilaspur-Katni route affected.
 

The President of Nepal Ram Chandra Poudel is being shifted to AIIMS Delhi from Tribhuwan University Teaching Hospital. He was admitted to the hospital yesterday after fall in oxygen levels and lung infection, the ANI reported. 

First Published: Apr 19 2023 | 8:31 AM IST

